Shanola Hampton Siblings: Meet Andrea Hampton and Felicia Richardson

Shanola Hampton is an American actress renowned for her role as Veronica Fisher on Showtime’s Shameless.

Raised in Summerville, South Carolina, she earned a BA in Theatre from Winthrop University and an MFA from the University of Illinois.

Hampton’s career includes roles in Scrubs, Reba, and the NBC series Found, which she also produces.

Beyond acting, she advocates for mental health awareness and social justice, inspiring many with her journey in the entertainment industry.

Siblings

Shanola has two siblings, namely Andrea Hampton and Felicia Richardson.

She describes her siblings as inspiring individuals, with two working as school principals.

Hampton cherishes their support and the bond they maintain, often reflecting on their shared experiences growing up together.

She humorously notes the challenges of having four girls in one household, particularly regarding bathroom access and shared phone lines during their youth.

Career

Hampton began her acting journey in theater, which laid the foundation for her later success in television and film.

After earning her BA in Theatre from Winthrop University and an MFA from the University of Illinois, she moved to Los Angeles to pursue acting professionally.

Early in her career, she gained recognition for her roles in series such as The Game, where she had a recurring part as Kelly, and Scrubs, where she showcased her comedic timing in a guest appearance.

Hampton’s breakthrough role came when she was cast as Veronica Fisher in Showtime’s Shameless.

The series, which follows the dysfunctional Gallagher family living in Chicago, became a cultural phenomenon during its 11-season run from 2011 to 2021.

In this role, Hampton portrayed a strong, independent woman who navigates her own challenges while supporting her partner, Kevin Ball.

Her performance was praised for its depth and humor, making Veronica a fan favorite and solidifying Hampton’s status as a talented actress in Hollywood.

In addition to her television work, Shanola has appeared in several films.

In Things Never Said, she played Kira, a struggling poet dealing with personal and emotional challenges.

The film received critical acclaim for its exploration of themes like love and self-discovery.

Additionally, she portrayed Alicia Etheredge, Bobby Brown’s wife, in the biographical miniseries The Bobby Brown Story (2018), which chronicles the life of the R&B singer.

Recently, Shanola Hampton has taken on the role of Gabi Mosely in NBC’s Found, which premiered in 2023.

In this drama series, Gabi is a skilled crisis manager who works to find missing individuals.

Hampton’s involvement extends beyond acting; she is also one of the producers of the show, allowing her to have creative input and advocate for meaningful storytelling.

The series aims to shed light on systemic issues surrounding missing persons cases, particularly those affecting marginalized communities.

Awards and accolades

Hampton has received several awards and accolades throughout her career, reflecting her talent and contributions to the entertainment industry.

Notably, she won the Grand Jury Prize for Best Actor at the 2013 American Black Film Festival for her performance in Things Never Said.

In 2020, she was honored with the Special Achievement Award for Acting in a Fiction Feature at the Red Rock Film Festival for her role in Through the Glass Darkly.

Additionally, she received a NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Veronica Fisher in Shameless.

In 2024, she won the Gracie Award for Actress in a Leading Role – Drama for her performance in Found.