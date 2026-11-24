More than 3.7 million customers have opted into Safaricom’s Shiriki Pay service, highlighting growing demand for shared spending solutions that allow families, dependants and businesses to manage payments from a single M-Pesa wallet.

Shiriki Pay enables M-Pesa customers to give trusted individuals controlled access to their wallets without having to repeatedly transfer money between separate M-Pesa accounts.

The service is designed around a sponsor-beneficiary model, where the M-Pesa account holder acts as the sponsor and assigns selected beneficiaries a monthly spending limit.

According to Safaricom, customers can nominate up to five beneficiaries, with each beneficiary eligible for a monthly spending limit of up to Sh20,000.

Beneficiaries can use the allocated funds to send money or pay for services through Pay Bills, Till Numbers and Pochi La Biashara merchants, directly from the sponsor’s M-Pesa wallet.

The arrangement gives the sponsor greater oversight over shared expenditure. They can adjust spending limits, monitor transactions and revoke a beneficiary’s access whenever necessary.

At the same time, beneficiaries do not have access to the sponsor’s M-Pesa balance or transaction history and cannot withdraw cash from the wallet.

Safaricom said the uptake reflects the reality that financial responsibilities are increasingly shared across households, families and businesses.

“Managing money is often a shared responsibility, whether within families, households or businesses,” said Stephen Chege, Group Chief Corporate & External Affairs Officer at Safaricom.

He said Shiriki Pay enables customers to empower people they trust to make payments on their behalf while retaining visibility and control over their funds.

Customers can access Shiriki Pay through My OneApp or by dialling *334#. The service allows them to assign spending limits to beneficiaries based on their needs.

The model could be particularly useful in households where one person manages the main M-Pesa account while other family members require funds for routine expenses. It also provides businesses with an alternative way of facilitating controlled spending for employees.

Safaricom said Shiriki Pay forms part of its broader effort to expand M-Pesa from a traditional money-transfer platform into a tool for managing everyday financial responsibilities.

The company said the service provides customers with more flexible ways to support their families, manage household expenses and operate businesses while maintaining control over how funds are spent.

The company says M-Pesa currently enables 41 million customers to transact, save or borrow through their mobile phones and generated more than Sh182.7 billion in revenue in FY26.

Safaricom, listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange, reported annual revenues of Sh400 billion as at March 2026 and said its network covers more than 99 per cent of Kenya’s population.

With more than 3.7 million Shiriki Pay opt-ins already recorded, Safaricom is positioning shared wallet access as another layer of M-PESA’s evolution, giving customers greater flexibility in how they distribute and control spending.

The uptake signals a growing appetite among Kenyan consumers and businesses for digital tools that combine convenience with tighter control over shared finances.