Shirley Ballas Siblings: Remembering David Rich

Shirley Ballas is a renowned ballroom dancer and dance adjudicator, recognized as the Queen of Latin for her numerous championship titles, including the British Open to the World and US Latin American Championships.

She became the head judge on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing in 2017, succeeding Len Goodman.

Ballas has also appeared on Dancing with the Stars and participated in The Masked Singer UK in 2024.

Beyond dancing, she advocates for mental health awareness following her brother’s tragic death in 2003.

Siblings

Shirley has one sibling, a brother named David Rich.

Tragically, David died by suicide in 2003 at the age of 44, which deeply affected Shirley and led her to advocate for mental health awareness through organizations like the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM).

Career

Ballas began dancing at a young age and quickly showed exceptional talent.

By her teenage years, she had already started competing, which laid the foundation for her illustrious career in dance.

Throughout her competitive journey, Ballas achieved remarkable success, becoming a three-time British Open to the World Latin American Champion and a ten-time US Latin American Champion.

Her participation in numerous international dance competitions earned her accolades and recognition, solidifying her status as one of the top dancers in the world.

After retiring from competitive dancing in 1996, Ballas transitioned into coaching and dance adjudication.

Her expertise and experience made her a sought-after coach for aspiring dancers.

In 2017, she was appointed as the head judge on the popular BBC dance show Strictly Come Dancing, taking over from Len Goodman.

Her judging style is characterized by constructive feedback, enthusiasm, and a deep understanding of dance. Under her guidance, the show has continued to thrive, attracting millions of viewers each season.

Ballas’ presence has brought a fresh perspective to the judging panel, emphasizing the importance of technique and artistry.

In addition to her role on Strictly Come Dancing, she has also appeared as a judge on the American version of the show, Dancing with the Stars, where she showcased her expertise and flair to a different audience.

Beyond judging, she has made numerous television appearances, including participating in The Masked Singer UK in 2024, which allowed her to display her personality beyond the dance floor.

Ballas has also shared her experiences and insights into the world of dance through various media outlets, helping to promote dance as an art form.

Mental health awareness

Ballas is a passionate advocate for mental health awareness, largely motivated by the tragic loss of her brother, David, who died by suicide in 2003.

This personal experience has driven her to encourage open conversations about mental health and to support initiatives aimed at preventing suicide.

As an ambassador for the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), she actively promotes their helpline and encourages others to reach out for help.

Ballas has undertaken various challenges, such as her Skyathlon, which includes a zipline, a wing walk, and a skydive, to raise funds for CALM and to honor her brother’s memory.

She emphasizes the importance of recognizing signs of mental distress in others and urges people to listen and offer support.

Ballas’ candid discussions about her own struggles with mental health and her experiences with counseling aim to destigmatize seeking help and to inspire others to share their feelings.