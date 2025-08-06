Shooting at Georgia’s Fort Stewart injures 5 soldiers; US Army sergeant in custody

At least five soldiers were injured after a U.S. Army sergeant opened fire Wednesday at Fort Stewart in Georgia. The suspect was identified as a male U.S. Army sergeant, a U.S. official confirmed to Fox News’ Liz Friden. His name has not yet been released.

The soldiers were shot in the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team (ABCT) area, according to a social media post from the U.S. Army. They were treated on-site and moved to Winn Army Community Hospital, Fort Stewart said.

Law enforcement was dispatched at 10:56 a.m., and the suspect was apprehended at 11:35 a.m.

President Donald Trump has been briefed on the incident, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote on social media. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem have also been briefed.

The installation was locked down less than 10 minutes after the shooting was reported, and officials lifted the lockdown of the main cantonment area at 12:10 p.m.

Emergency medical personnel were dispatched to treat the wounded soldiers at 11:09 a.m. Their current conditions are unknown.

An all-clear was given for Fort Stewart, Wright Army Airfield and Evans Army Airfield just before 2 p.m. There is no active threat to the community.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in Atlanta confirmed on social media it was coordinating with the Army Criminal Investigation Division.

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino later posted to X saying FBI personnel were responding to the scene.

The military installation is about 40 miles southwest of Savannah, Georgia and covers nearly 280,000 acres.

Fort Stewart provides support and services to approximately 15,000 active-duty soldiers, 16,000 family members of active-duty service members, and thousands of military retirees and contractors.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced on X that his office remains in close contact with law enforcement on the ground.

“Marty, the girls, and I are saddened by today’s tragedy at Ft. Stewart,” Kemp wrote in a post. “We are keeping the victims, their families, and all those who answer the call to serve in our hearts and prayers, and we ask that Georgians everywhere do the same.”

Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., described the incident as heartbreaking.

“I’m heartbroken to see the news of an active shooter incident at Fort Stewart today,” Warnock wrote in an X post. “I’m monitoring the situation closely and join all of Georgia as we pray for the safety of our servicemembers, staff, and their families.”

Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., also took to social media to ask the public for prayers.

“Please join me in prayers for the casualties, their families, and the brave law enforcement officers working to protect our community,” Carter wrote in a post.

