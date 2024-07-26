Shop Attendant Robbed of Sh1 Million in Attack in Garissa

Detectives are investigating a robbery incident in which an attendant claims he was robbed of Sh1 million and three tins of powdered milk in Dobal area, Garissa County.

The robbery took place on July 24 at about 7 pm, the attendant told police.

He claimed five men armed with AK47 rifles forced themselves into the shop and robbed him of the money and three tins of powdered milk.

During their escape, they fired one round and sped using a station wagon motor vehicle.

No injury was reported in the drama. Police visited the scene and declared they had launched investigations into the attack.

The team suspects the attackers had prior information about the presence of the said cash.

The area is near the Kenya-Somalia border and is usually breached by terrorists and other criminals.

This has affected development in general amid a campaign to address the menace.

Police have intensified operations in the area to address the attacks.

This has seen a general reduction of attacks in the area.

On Wednesday, five people were injured in a blast at a food kiosk in Mandera Town.

The attackers set an Improvised Explosive Device at the kiosk targeting mostly non-locals who frequent there.

Police say they are pursuing good leads on the incident.