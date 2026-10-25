Shopkeeper found murdered at Kisii trading centre

A 60-year-old man has been found murdered at Getomo Shopping Centre in Mogonga Sub-location, Bombaba East Location, Kenyenya Sub-County, Kisii County.

The deceased, identified as Charles Ondieki Nyandoro, was found dead on Saturday, October 24, with a deep cut wound to the head, according to a police incident report.

Police officers rushed to the scene after receiving reports from members of the public about the killing.

Upon arrival, the officers found Nyandoro’s body in a kneeling position on the floor, with his head facing a bed. He had sustained a deep cut wound to the head.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Nyandoro had closed his shop at around 7pm on Friday, October 23, and was not seen opening it again.

The circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear, with detectives expected to investigate the incident and establish the events leading to the killing.

His body was moved to Gucha Referral Morgue, where it was preserved pending a postmortem examination.

Police are expected to pursue investigations to establish the motive for the killing and identify those responsible.

And a 38-year-old man who went missing on Thursday evening has been found dead in Suo River in Budelia Village, Bukhayo West Location, Busia County.

The deceased, identified as Samuel Ojiambo Wandera, was discovered on Saturday, October 24, during a search mounted along the river by his relatives.

According to police, Wandera’s body was spotted floating in the river by his uncle, Benjamin Oduor, who was accompanied by other family members.

A missing person report had been filed at Esikulu Patrol Base on Saturday morning after Wandera disappeared on the evening of Thursday, October 22.

Preliminary information indicated that the deceased was last seen intoxicated at a local drinking den and never returned home.

Police officers visited the scene and retrieved the body from the river.

The body was examined and documented by crime scene investigators from Busia County before being moved to Busia County Referral Hospital mortuary.

Police said there were no visible injuries on the body. An autopsy is expected to establish the cause of death.

The circumstances surrounding Wandera’s death remain unclear as investigations continue.