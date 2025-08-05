Siaya Deputy Governor Oduol asks for truce with Governor Orengo over leadership standoff

Siaya County Deputy Governor William Oduol Tuesday proposed a dialogue to address the growing impasse between him and Governor James Orengo.

Oduol said a structured consultative engagement will iron out the leadership and governance issues bedevilling Siaya County.

He pointed out that constructive talks, which would bring together all the devolution stakeholders, are the only way to deal with the raging leadership conflict facing the devolved unit.

“His unexplained absence has led to public agitation, petitions having been submitted to various institutions such as EACC, ORPP, ODM, IEBC and Siaya County Assembly,” he stated. “There’s another petition from Siaya residents, so there’s been a public debate on the need for the Governor and his deputy to work in harmony for the benefit of Siaya County.”

“I want to believe that based on the pressure from the public, it beholds us as leaders to come together and address our differences.”

He said the suggested dialogue will foster unity and restore public confidence in the Siaya leadership.

Oduol, who said he last spoke with his boss Orengo in June during the visit to State House, Nairobi, ruled out resigning from the seat amid his frosty relationship with county boss.

“Why haven’t I resigned? Resigning is for the cowards. Remember, I am elected, not selected,” he stated.

Oduol castigated how Siaya is managed under Orengo, citing what he termed as numerous plundering schemes of public resources.

Oduol also blamed the Siaya County Assembly, led by Speaker George Okode, for allegedly meddling in Executive duties, a move that he believes contravenes the doctrine of separation of powers.

The remarks come after Okode dismissed as fake a letter circulating online claiming Governor Orengo has resigned.

Okode described the letter as a forgery and the work of political saboteurs.

He clarified that Governor Orengo is currently out of the country on personal matters and is expected to return soon.

He further assured that county operations remain uninterrupted in the Governor’s absence.

“Let no one cause unnecessary panic. The Governor is still in office, and the business of the county is running as it should,” Okode said.

There is growing concern from a section of Siaya residents and civil society organizations, including Siaya Bunge la Wananchi, who have petitioned the County Assembly and Executive to provide clarity on the whereabouts of both Governor Orengo and his deputy, Oduol.

The petitioners have also raised red flags over what they term as a growing overreach by Okode, accusing him of assuming Executive functions and, in turn, undermining the Assembly’s constitutional oversight mandate.

Furthermore, residents are demanding transparency regarding the recently approved county budget.