Sidney Crosby Siblings: All About Taylor Crosby

Sidney Patrick Crosby is a Canadian professional ice hockey center and captain for the Pittsburgh Penguins of the National Hockey League.

He was born in Cole Harbour, NS, Canada, and is 37 years old. Crosby’s height is 5′ 11″, and he weighs 200 lbs.

Crosby suffered an upper-body injury during a game against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday after colliding with Luke Hughes and Erik Haula.

He returned to the ice on Thursday for a solo skate. However, he missed the game against the New York Rangers on Friday.

Throughout his career, Crosby led the NHL in goals in 2009-10 (51) and 2016-17 (44) and won his second scoring title in 2013-14 with 104 points.

Siblings

Sidney has one younger sister named Taylor Crosby. She is a goaltender who played hockey at St. Cloud State University.

Taylor was an honor student at Shattuck-St. Mary’s. Her bio on the team’s website playfully notes, “Older brother Sidney also plays hockey”.

Taylor participated in the Hockey Canada U18 camp in 2013. She also attended the IIHF performance camp in Sheffield, England.

Taylor says she didn’t choose goaltending to avoid comparisons with her famous brother Sidney. She sees Sidney as a brother first and a hockey player second.

Career

Crosby was selected first overall by the Penguins in the 2005 NHL entry draft and is widely regarded as one of the greatest ice hockey players of all time.

Crosby dominated junior hockey, amassing 120 goals and 183 assists over two seasons.

During his major junior career with the Rimouski Océanic, he earned many awards and led his club to the 2005 Memorial Cup final.

The Océanic and the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League retired Crosby’s jersey number 87 in 2019.

Crosby debuted in the NHL during the 2005–06 season, recording 102 points and was runner-up for the Calder Memorial Trophy.

At 18 years and 253 days, he became the youngest player to reach 100 points in an NHL season.

By his second season, he led the NHL with 120 points to capture the Art Ross Trophy, becoming the youngest player and the only teenager to win a scoring title in any major North American sports league.

That same season, Crosby won the Hart Memorial Trophy as the league’s MVP and the Lester B. Pearson Award. He started the 2007–08 season with the team’s captaincy.

Crosby led the Penguins to the 2008 Stanley Cup Finals and won the Stanley Cup in 2009, becoming the youngest captain in NHL history to do so.

In 2009–10, he received the Mark Messier Leadership Award and scored 51 goals, winning the Maurice Richard Trophy.

He scored the Golden Goal for Canada during overtime at the 2010 Winter Olympics.

Crosby captained Team Canada at the 2014 Winter Olympics, winning his second consecutive Olympic gold medal.

A year later, he led his country to gold in the World Championship in Prague, thus becoming a member of the Triple Gold Club.

In November 2024, Crosby joined an elite group by scoring his 600th career goal.

Crosby helped the Penguins return to the upper echelon of the NHL in 2015–16, scoring 85 points during the regular season.

He tallied 19 points in 24 postseason games, leading the Penguins to their second Stanley Cup victory and earning the Conn Smythe Trophy.

Crosby led the NHL in goals scored (44) during the 2016–17 season.

The Penguins won consecutive Stanley Cup championships in 2016 and 2017, with Crosby earning the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP both years.

In 2017, he won his second Richard Trophy and was named one of the 100 Greatest NHL Players in history.

Crosby’s trophy cabinet includes Three Stanley Cups (2009, 2016, 2017), Two Olympic Gold Medals (2010, 2014), Hart Memorial Trophy (MVP) twice, Art Ross Trophy (Top Scorer) twice and Conn Smythe Trophy (Playoff MVP) twice.

Accolades

Crosby’s major achievements and awards include Three Stanley Cups (2009, 2016, 2017), where he became the youngest captain in NHL history to win the Stanley Cup in 2009.

He also has Two Olympic gold medals (2010, 2014) and scored the “Golden Goal” for Canada during overtime at the 2010 Winter Olympics.

Crosby is a two-time winner of the Hart Memorial Trophy (2007, 2014) as the NHL’s most valuable player, and a two-time winner of the Art Ross Trophy (2007, 2014) as the league’s scoring champion.

In 2007, he became the youngest player to win the Art Ross Trophy.

He has won the Conn Smythe Trophy twice (2016, 2017) as playoff MVP, becoming the third player to win the Conn Smythe Trophy in consecutive years. Crosby is a three-time winner of the Ted Lindsay Award (2007, 2013, 2014).

He has won the Maurice Richard Trophy twice (2010, 2017) as the NHL’s leading goal scorer, and was awarded the Mark Messier Leadership Award in 2010.

He was awarded the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada’s Athlete of the Year in 2009.

Other achievements include being named one of the 100 Greatest NHL Players in history in 2017, leading his club to the 2005 Memorial Cup final, a 2005 World Junior Championships gold medal, leading Canada to gold in the 2015 World Championship in Prague (becoming a member of the Triple Gold Club), leading Canada to gold in the 2016 World Cup of Hockey, and being elected MVP.