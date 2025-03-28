Silvia Colloca Siblings: Get to Know Alessandra and Giammarco Colloca

Silvia Colloca is an Italian-Australian actress, opera singer, cookbook author, and television personality, celebrated for her vibrant presence in both the entertainment and culinary worlds.

She grew up immersed in a rich cultural heritage that would later shape her career.

She gained international recognition for her role as Verona, one of Dracula’s brides, in the 2004 film Van Helsing, where she met her husband, Australian actor Richard Roxburgh.

Beyond acting, Silvia has carved out a niche as an opera-trained mezzo-soprano, a prolific cookbook author, and a beloved host of cooking shows that celebrate her Italian roots.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Silvia has two siblings, namely Alessandra and Giammarco Colloca.

Giammarco’s culinary career aligns with Silvia’s own passion for food, suggesting a shared family legacy in the kitchen that likely stems from their upbringing in Milan and their mother’s Abruzzese roots.

Silvia has spoken fondly of learning to cook alongside her mother and grandmother, and it’s plausible that Giammarco was influenced by the same traditions.

Career

Colloca began as an actress in Italy, training as a musical theatre performer before transitioning to film.

Her breakout role in Van Helsing marked her entry into Hollywood, followed by appearances in films like Lesbian Vampire Killers (2009).

Concurrently, her opera career flourished; as a mezzo-soprano, she has performed in prestigious venues such as Milan’s Teatro Nazionale and London’s Palladium, and in 2015, she took on the role of Orfeo in Gluck’s Orfeo ed Euridice in Sydney.

In 2022, she released her debut classical album, Sing Like An Italian, with Decca Records, which topped the Australian classical charts for over 20 weeks.

Silvia’s love for food, inherited from her family, led her to a successful second career as a cookbook author and TV host.

She has authored seven cookbooks, including Silvia’s Cucina (2013), Made in Italy (2014), and Italian Family Food (2024), which showcase authentic, simple Italian recipes.

Her television ventures include Made in Italy with Silvia Colloca (SBS, 2014), Silvia’s Italian Table (ABC, 2016), and Cook Like an Italian (SBS Food, 2020), where she blends cooking with storytelling.

Accolades

Colloca’s performance as Orfeo in Orfeo ed Euridice received critical acclaim, with reviewers praising her “rich yet pure and powerful mezzo-soprano” and dramatic range.

Her role as The Queen in Opera Queensland’s Snow White (2016) was similarly lauded, with The Brisbane Times describing her as “extraordinary.”

In the culinary and television realm, Made in Italy with Silvia Colloca garnered a global following and a 2015 TV WEEK Logie Award nomination for Best New Talent.

Her classical album Sing Like An Italian not only achieved commercial success but also led to a high-profile performance with Andrea Bocelli in Sydney in 2022.