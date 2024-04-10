Sistine Stallone Siblings: Inside the Lives of Sylvester Stallone’s Daughters

Sistine Rose Stallone is an American actress and model, born in 1998 as the second daughter of actor Sylvester Stallone and former model Jennifer Flavin.

She made her acting debut in the survival horror film 47 Meters Down: Uncaged and has since appeared in Midnight in the Switchgrass.

Sistine and her sisters were Golden Globe Ambassadors at the 75th Golden Globe Awards in 2018.

She began attending the University of Southern California in 2018, pursuing a degree in communications.

Sistine signed with IMG Models in 2016 and has walked in fashion shows for Chanel and appeared in publications like Glamour and Elle Russia.

In 2023, she revealed on the reality show The Family Stallone that she was working on the script for a feature film, Scavenger Hunt, directed by Elle Callahan.

Sistine’s older sister is Sophia, born in 1996, and her younger sister is Scarlet, born in 2002.

Sistine, Sophia and Scarlet have been making headlines for their appearances at events and their involvement in the entertainment industry.

Sophia has tried her hand at modeling and acting, appearing in TV shows and working with iconic brands.

She also co-hosts a podcast with Sistine called Unwaxed.

Scarlet, the youngest, made her screen debut early and has appeared in TV shows but has not acted in any other film since her role in Reach Me.

The Stallone sisters have been compared to the Kardashians due to their glamorous lifestyles and growing popularity.

Stallone is the daughter of famous actor Sylvester Stallone and former model Jennifer Flavin.

He gained fame for his interpretation of the two iconic characters, Rocky Balboa, the boxer and John Rambo, the Vietnam War veteran, in the long-running film sagas Rocky and Rambo.

Stallone’s characters often embody the struggle against societal corruption and adversity, overcoming challenges through sheer willpower and physical strength.

His name is etched on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and he has been a significant figure in the action and drama genres.

Stallone’s career has had its ups and downs, with successful franchises like Rocky and Rambo, as well as less successful films like Over the Top, Rambo III and Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot.

However, he has consistently been one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars, with a career spanning over four decades.

Sistine has established herself as both an actress and a model.

Apart from acting, Sistine has ventured into modeling, signing with IMG Models in 2016.

Her career trajectory showcases a blend of acting, modeling, and creative endeavors in the entertainment industry.