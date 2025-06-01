Six arrested while receiving training on bank hacking in Mombasa

At least six suspects were arrested Saturday night from a hotel in Mombasa where they were meeting for training on hacking tips.

They were being trained virtually a person police said was a Russian on how they could hack bank accounts for money.

The group had traveled to the area from Nairobi and Mulot for the mission when detectives struck.

This followed a hacking incident where bank account holders lost an unknown amount of money.

The hacking was later traced to one of the suspects who was attending the training.

Detectives detained the group for grilling and possible arraignment.

The police are struggling to contain rising cases of phone and bank hacking in the country, which has seen many, lose their hard-earned cash.

On 29 May 2025, while acting on a tip-off from the public, police in Eldoret, in collaboration with M-KOPA’s liaison personnel, arrested two suspects in connection with a mobile phone hacking and resale racket in Eldoret Town, Uasin Gishu County.

The officers raided a phone repair shop near the Eldoret Shuttle booking office, apprehending two suspects who were caught in the act of flashing 28 assorted mobile phones, including M-KOPA devices. The two are suspected to be part of a larger syndicate involved in the flashing of stolen mobile phones and those taken on credit to evade payment of dues.

A search of the shop led to the recovery of high-end electronic equipment, including two HP laptops, two CPUs, seven hard drives, one Pandora Box, one dongle, and one JTAG device, all tools capable of altering IMEI numbers, reprogramming phones, and bypassing security features.

The suspects were detained at Eldoret Police Station pending forensic analysis and further investigation.

The public is encouraged to remain vigilant and to report such illicit activities to the nearest police station or through the toll-free numbers: 999, 911, 112, and #FichuakwaDCI (0800 722 203).

The National Police Service warns the public against purchasing suspiciously cheap mobile devices from unscrupulous traders or getting involved in fraudulent activities, such as the flashing of mobile phones taken on credit to evade payment, spokesman Michael Muchiri said.