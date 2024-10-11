Six Die by Suicide in Worrying Trend

At least six people died by suicide in separate incidents reported to police in the country.

The incidents happened between Wednesday and Thursday, police said adding the trend is breaking families.

These are the latest such incidents to be reported in a worrying trend amid calls to address the menace.

The first incident was reported in Nairobi’s Kayole area on October 9 where one Meshack Ochieng, 29 was found dead in his house after a suicide incident.

The visit to the house was prompted by a message he sent to his brother telling him to go and collect his (deceased) body from the house and take it to the mortuary.

Upon arrival he found the door locked from inside which prompted him to peep through the window and saw the body hanging from the roof with a fiber rope tied around the neck. The body was moved to Chiromo Mortuary awaiting postmortem.

The motive was not immediately established.

In Nyamira’s Masosa village, the lifeless body of Livingstone Onyancha, 35 was found hanging on the roof truss of his house in the sitting room using a mosquito net rope.

The body was moved to Nyamira County referral hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

In Busia town, a 16 year old boy who was a form two student at Bungoma High School was found dead after hanging himself on a mango tree.

He had been suspended from school for two weeks. The body was moved to the referral hospital for autopsy and preservation.

In Mwatate, Taita Taveta’s Kighombo village, a body was found tied to a tree along the Mwamsha river.

The body was moved to the Moi Referral Hospital morgue awaiting postmortem and identification.

The police said they are investigating suicide in the case.

In Siaya, the body of Maxwell Odhiambo, 18 was found dangling from the roof of a semi-permanent house with a manila rope around his neck.

The body was moved to the Siaya County Referral morgue awaiting autopsy.

In Ikoba village, Nyamira County, the lifeless body of a juvenile aged 14 and a grade eight pupil at Ikoba D.O.K primary hanging on a roof truss in his father’s house with a manila rope tied around his neck.

It was established that the deceased went to school in the morning and came back home claiming that he had been sent examination money.

He was directed to an M-pesa shop to collect Sh200 and return to school.

However, he collected the money came back to the house, and died by suicide.

The body was moved to Nyamira County Referral Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem.

The incidents are under probe.

Police say the trend has been worrying and increasing as up to two cases are reported daily.

The World Health Organisation says such cases are attributed to joblessness, death, academic failures or pressures, legal difficulties and financial difficulties.

Other reasons are bullying, previous suicide attempts, history of suicide in a family, alcoholism and substance misuse, depression and bipolar disorder.