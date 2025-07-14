At least six killed in two separate accidents in Narok, Machakos

At least six people were Sunday July 13 night killed in two separate accidents reported in Narok and Machakos Counties.

At least 14 others others were left with serious injuries and are admitted in hospitals, police said.

The first accident happened along the Mai Mahiu-Narok highway where four people were killed in an accident involving at least four vehicles in Duka Moja area.

According to police, the accident happened at about 8 pm and involved two trailers, a motorcycle and a salon car.

Police said a trailer first hit a motorcycle ahead of it killing the rider and his pillion passenger.

The same trailer traveling from Narok direction to Mai Mahiu then collided with another trailer and another salon car forcing them off the road.

Two passengers, one in the salon car and another one of the trailer died on the spot, police said.

The drivers were rushed to the hospital in serious condition.

The bodies were moved to the mortuary as the vehicles in the accident were taken to the local police station for further action.

Elsewhere at Kathithima area along the Tala-Kangundo road two people were killed in an accident involving two motorcycles.

Police said two motorcycles collided head on killing both riders.

Two pillion passengers who were on board the motorcycles were injured in the accidents and rushed to hospitals in critical condition in the 11 pm accident.

According to the police, 14 people were Sunday alone killed in separate accidents.

The victims included six pedestrians, three riders, three passengers and a pillion passenger

At least 15 people were injured in the accidents and they included seven pedestrians, three drivers, three pillion passengers, a passenger and a rider.

At the weekend alone, more than 20 people were killed in separate accidents, police said.

There is a campaign to address the issue with officials saying reckless overtaking, speeding, and drunk driving remain among the leading causes of road accidents across the country, continuing to claim lives despite sustained public safety campaigns by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA).