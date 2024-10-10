Six More People Killed In Inter-Clan Clashes In Tana River

At least six more people were killed in new inter clan fighting in Matagala area, Tana River County.

These are the latest killings and increase the toll to 18, police said.

Dozens others are in hospital while several houses were burnt down.

This is also despite the deployment of military to join multi agency team in patrols in the area.

The fighting between the two communities began nearly a week ago in the Anole area before spreading to other villages, including Nanighi.

Hundreds of residents from these villages have fled their homes in search of safety and refuge.

Many are nursing injuries, with some fighting for their lives in various hospitals.

It is believed that the conflict started after the Tana River County government offered land to resettle flood victims who had been living along the banks of Tana River.

The flood victims were moved to an area along the Garissa-Hola road, a move that angered the area’s native pastoralist community, which claimed the area was their grazing land and watering points.

Top Coast security officials visited and camped the area in the past week as part of efforts to contain retaliatory attacks.

“We have ensured that security will return to normal,” Coast Regional Commander, Roda Onyanja, said.

The Wednesday October 9 killings occurred just hours after the security team had visited the area and assured residents of their safety. Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja had assured the residents that the Kenya Defence Forces had been brought in to provide security.

“Help us identify people with guns; these guns are being used to kill people,” said George Seda, the Coast regional police commander.

Kanja said the team has stabilized tension that has been high in the area in the past days.

He said the first fatal shooting happened on October 4 in Anole and affected five people while two others were injured.

A retaliatory attack at Nanighi Village on the same day led to the death of four more people following the attack using crude weapons, while several houses (manyattas) were torched.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the dispute was caused by a disagreement between two communities over control of a watering point at Anole.

“Consequently, we have scaled up security operations in the area, with reinforcement teams from NPS and KDF, while the DCI has launched investigations to pursue the perpetrators of this heinous act,” he said.

Kanja said the situation was under control and appealed to the local communities to continue maintaining peace.

“Whereas the National Police Service in collaboration with other security agencies remain on high alert and are closely monitoring the situation in the Tana River County and other parts of the country, we wish to call upon all members of the public to partner with the Police, by reporting any criminal activities or suspects.”

The skirmishes that have escalated to several villages started last week have seen the warring communities use firearms, bows, and arrows with security officers struggling to contain them.

Local leaders claim the conflict started when flood victims, mainly farmers, were moved from the banks of River Tana and settled along the Garissa-Hola road through clusters by the county government.

The pastoralists, who traditionally lived with their animals, had to reject plans to resettle farmers in the area by the county government, terming the move as a planned grabbing of their land.

The pastoralists claim ownership of land designed for resettlement by the river to the farmers displaced by the floods after River Tana burst its banks during the recent long rains.

Residents are now demanding the arrest of individuals in possession of illegal firearms.

They also accused some politicians of being behind the killings by secretly inciting some communities against each other.

Last month, at least 3 people were shot dead by unknown assailants in an IDP camp in the area.

The fighting occurred one week after five political leaders from Tana River County were summoned to appear before the National Unity and Cooperation Commission on October 8 regarding procedures related to the fighting between communities in the county.