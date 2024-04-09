Six people killed in accident in Duka Moja, Kericho

At least six people died on Monday evening after a lorry and a private car collided in the Duka Moja area on the Kericho – Nakuru highway.

Police said the accident happened after a Probox vehicle, which was ferrying an unknown number of passengers collided head-on with a lorry.

The Probox was heading towards Kericho town while the lorry was heading in the opposite direction.

An unknown number of passengers sustained various degrees of injuries and were rushed to various hospitals in Kericho town.

Rift Valley regional traffic commandant, Dorothy Muleke said the driver of the private vehicle was overtaking a fleet of vehicles when it got into a head-on collision with the lorry.

“We lost six passengers who were in the saloon car while those in the lorry escaped unhurt. We urge drivers to be careful on the roads especially now it’s raining,” she said.

Six passengers in the private vehicle died on the spot while one was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

This is the latest such accident to happen in a series that have been reported in the recent past. More than 1,000 people have died in the last three months in separate accidents. Many others are nursing wounds following the accidents.

There is a campaign to address the menace.