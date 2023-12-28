Six Remanded Over Sh2.8 Billion Fake Gold Deal 

Six suspects were Thursday charged with obtaining Sh2.85 billion from a Malaysian national by pretending that they were in a position to supply him gold.

The six appeared before senior principal magistrate Wandia Nyamu where they denied the criminal charge.

They are Muke wa Mansoni Didier, Patrick Otieno, Brian Otiende Anyanga, Makfish Riogin Kabete, Kenn Omondi Kiboi and Joshua Odhiambo Engade

The accused are said to have committed the offense between October 19 and December 27, 2023.

According to the prosecution the accused are said to have defrauded Halid Bin Mohd.

The accused were arrested on December 27 2023 at Kileleshwa, Nairobi.

The prosecution opposed on the accused being released on bail or bond but the presiding Magistrate directed that the application be argued before the trial Magistrate on January 3, 2024.

The court directed that all accused persons be remanded in prison.