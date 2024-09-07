Skeet Ulrich Siblings: Getting to Know Geoff Trout

Skeet Ulrich is an American actor renowned for his roles in 1990s films.

He gained fame as Billy Loomis in Scream and reprised this role in Scream and Scream VI.

Other notable films include The Craft and As Good as It Gets where he played Vincent Lopiano.

Ulrich’s television career includes significant roles such as Forsythe Pendleton “F.P.” Jones II on The CW’s Riverdale and Jake Green in Jericho.

He has also appeared in the Law & Order franchise as LAPD Detective Rex Winters.

Siblings

Ulrich has one sibling, an older brother named Geoff Trout.

Their childhood was marked by significant challenges, including being kidnapped by their biological father when Skeet was six years old.

They spent three years moving around the East Coast before reuniting with their mother.

Ulrich has spoken about the bond he shares with Geoff, especially during their tumultuous upbringing, where they often had to navigate life in unfamiliar places together.

Career

Ulrich’s career spans over three decades, beginning with his film debut in Weekend at Bernie’s.

He rose to prominence in the mid-1990s with iconic roles in horror films such as Scream and The Craft, where he showcased his talent for playing complex characters.

In Scream, he portrayed Billy Loomis, a role that became a defining part of his career and revitalized the slasher genre.

Following his success in film, Ulrich transitioned to television, earning acclaim for his role as Jake Green in the post-apocalyptic series Jericho.

He later starred as Forsythe Pendleton “F.P.” Jones II in Riverdale, further solidifying his presence in the industry.

Throughout his career, Ulrich has demonstrated versatility, appearing in various genres including drama, romance, and horror.

His notable film credits also include As Good as It Gets, The Newton Boys and Ride with the Devil among others.

Awards and accolades

Ulrich has been recognized for his acting talents throughout his career, receiving several nominations and awards.

He was nominated for a Saturn Award in 1997 for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Scream.

Additionally, in 2006, he won a Bronze Wrangler from the Western Heritage Awards for Television Feature Film for his work in Into the West.

That same year, he also received a Camie Award from the Character and Morality in Entertainment Awards for his performance in The Magic of Ordinary Days.

Ulrich was nominated for a Chainsaw Award from the Fangoria Chainsaw Awards in 1997 for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Scream.

In 2014, he won the Best Breakout Director Award from the Williamsburg Independent Film Festival for The Girl on the Roof.

While he has not won many major awards, Ulrich’s nominations and wins demonstrate the respect and recognition he has earned from his peers in the entertainment industry.

His standout performances in films like Scream and As Good as It Gets have been particularly acclaimed, with the latter film earning an impressive 86% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Personal life

Ulrich has been married twice.

His first marriage was to English actress Georgina Cates, which lasted from October 5, 1997, until their divorce on June 23, 2005.

Together, they have two children, twins Jakob and Naiia, born on March 9, 2001.

Ulrich’s second marriage was to Amelia Jackson-Gray, which took place on May 6, 2012, but ended in divorce in 2016.

He was also engaged to Rose Costa from 2016 to 2017.

As of now, he is reportedly single, having had relationships with several notable figures, including Lucy Hale and Megan Irwin in recent years.