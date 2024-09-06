Matthew Lillard Siblings: Getting to Know Amy Lillard

Matthew Lillard, born on January 24, 1970, in Lansing, Michigan, is an American actor, voice actor, director, and businessman.

He grew up in Tustin, California, and pursued acting at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts and Circle in the Square Theatre School in New York City.

Lillard gained fame for his roles in films such as Serial Mom, Hackers and Scream, where he portrayed Stu Macher.

He is perhaps best known for voicing Shaggy Rogers in the Scooby-Doo franchise since 2002, taking over the role after Casey Kasem’s retirement in 2009.

Siblings

Matthew has one younger sister, Amy Lillard.

While not much public information is available about her, it is known that Matthew shares a close bond with his family.

Growing up in Tustin, California, he was raised in a supportive environment that encouraged his artistic pursuits.

Career

Lillard began his career in television, co-hosting the Nickelodeon show SK8 TV in 1989.

He made his film debut in Ghoulies III: Ghoulies Go to College and gained recognition in the 1994 film Serial Mom.

Lillard’s breakout role came in 1996 with Scream, where he portrayed the character Stu Macher, which solidified his status in Hollywood.

Throughout the late 1990s and early 2000s, Lillard starred in several films, including Hackers, SLC Punk! and She’s All That.

He is perhaps best known for his role as Shaggy Rogers in Scooby-Doo and its sequel Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed.

Lillard’s portrayal of Shaggy became iconic, leading him to voice the character in various animated series and films after taking over from Casey Kasem in 2009.

Also Read: Selma Blair Siblings: Meet Katherine, Marie and Elizabeth Beitner

In recent years, Lillard has appeared in notable television series, including Twin Peaks and Good Girls.

He directed his first feature film, Fat Kid Rules the World, and has continued to act in various projects.

His performance in the horror film Five Nights at Freddy’s received renewed acclaim, particularly for his portrayal of William Afton, further establishing his presence in the industry.

Awards and accolades

Lillard has received several awards and nominations throughout his career, reflecting his talent and contributions to film and television.

He has won three awards and received a total of 13 nominations.

Among his notable accolades, Lillard won the Best Actor award at the Mar del Plata Film Festival in 1999.

He also received a Blimp Award for Favorite Fart in a Movie at the Kids’ Choice Awards in 2003, showcasing his comedic roles.

Lillard has been nominated for several prestigious awards, including the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2012 for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for his role in The Descendants.

He was also nominated for the Critics Choice Award at the Broadcast Film Critics Association Awards in 2012 and received nominations for the Teen Choice Awards in 2002 for Film – Choice Actor, Comedy.

His performances have garnered recognition from various film critics’ associations, including nominations from the Central Ohio Film Critics Association and the Southeastern Film Critics Association for Best Ensemble.

Additionally, he has been recognized at the Gotham Awards and the Zlín International Film Festival for Children and Youth.

Personal life

Lillard is married to Heather Helm, a realtor, and they have been together since their wedding on August 12, 2000.

The couple has three children: their first daughter, Addison Grace, was born in 2002, followed by their second daughter, Macey Lay, in 2004.

Their son, Liam, was born in 2008.

Lillard and Helm met at a party in 1998, and their relationship blossomed from there.

They have maintained a stable family life in Los Angeles, where they enjoy a comfortable lifestyle.