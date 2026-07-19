Social media influencers Andrew and Tristian Tate arrested in Miami, US Marshals Service tells AP

Influencer brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate were arrested by federal authorities Saturday in Miami, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

The charges against the pair were not immediately announced. Brady McCarron, a spokesperson for the Marshals Service, told The Associated Press that the warrant was sealed.

They were arrested on an extradition request from the U.K., according to a person familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss the case.

The brothers, proponents of hypermasculinity who have millions of followers on social media, have been wanted in the United Kingdom, where they face rape and human trafficking charges.

The brothers are dual U.S. and British citizens who moved to Romania in 2016. They were arrested there in 2022, accused of participating in schemes to lure women for sexual exploitation. They denied those allegations and the case didn’t go forward because of legal and procedural irregularities.

The former professional kickboxers have amassed a following of fans, particularly young men and boys, by professing a lifestyle of luxury and unapologetic misogyny.

The pending charges in the United Kingdom accused the brothers of abusing women between 2012 and 2015 in an area north of London, where they grew up. Their lawyers had said they denied the allegations.

Via AP News