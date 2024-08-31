Sol Bamba Passes Away at the Age of 39

Sol Bamba, the former defender who played for Leeds United, Leicester City, Cardiff City, and Hibernian, has passed away at the age of 39. The Ivory Coast international, who began his career at Paris Saint-Germain and also played for Dunfermline and Middlesbrough, was a beloved figure in UK football.

Bamba was instrumental in Cardiff City’s promotion to the Premier League in 2018. After overcoming non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2021 while still playing for Cardiff, Bamba continued his career and later worked as a coach at Turkish club Adanaspor, where his death was announced on Saturday night.

Adanaspor released a statement saying: “Our technical director Souleymane Bamba, who fell ill before the match against Manisa Football Club yesterday, was taken to Manisa Celal Bayar University Hospital and unfortunately lost his battle for life there. Our condolences to his family and our community.”

Cardiff City expressed their deep sadness at the news, calling Bamba a “club legend” and adding, “As a player and coach, Sol’s impact on our football club was immeasurable. He was a hero to all of us, a leader in every dressing room, and a true gentleman.”

Leeds United, where Bamba served as captain from 2015 to 2016, also paid tribute, stating, “We are devastated to learn of the news that former captain Sol Bamba has passed away. Rest in peace, Sol, you will be forever in our hearts.”

Adanaspor confirm that Sol Bamba fell ill yesterday before their away match vs Manisa, he was hospitalised, but unfortunately lost his life… Really tragic news. RIP Sol. 😢🙏💔 pic.twitter.com/xyhQMaxEj5 — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) August 31, 2024

Adanaspor confirm that Sol Bamba fell ill yesterday before their away match vs Manisa, he was hospitalised, but unfortunately lost his life… RIP Sol. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qJBTJf0ZNS — The 44 ⚽️ (@The_Forty_Four) August 31, 2024

Sol Bamba has sadly died at the age of 39. pic.twitter.com/KazX8eM2rb — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 31, 2024

Bamba’s journey in British football began in Scotland, where he played for Dunfermline and Hibernian before joining Leicester City under manager Sven-Goran Eriksson in 2011. After Eriksson’s passing earlier this week, Bamba honored him as “the best coach I’ve ever had.”

Following his time in Turkey and Italy, Bamba joined Leeds United and later Cardiff City, where he became a fan favorite under manager Neil Warnock. He played a crucial role in Cardiff’s rise to the Premier League and scored four goals during the club’s season in the top flight.

Bamba’s battle with cancer became public in January 2021 when Cardiff announced his treatment for non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Just four months later, Bamba triumphantly returned to the pitch after completing chemotherapy.

In August 2021, Bamba reunited with Warnock at Middlesbrough, where he made notable contributions, including scoring a penalty in an FA Cup shootout victory over Manchester United.

After a brief stint as Cardiff’s assistant manager in 2023, Bamba moved to Turkey, where he continued his football career until his untimely passing. His former clubs, including Dunfermline, Middlesbrough, and Hibernian, have all expressed their shock and sadness at his death, offering condolences to his family and friends.

