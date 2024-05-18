Solo Sikoa Siblings: Unveiling the Next Generation of WWE Superstars

Solo Sikoa, also known as Joseph ‘Sefa’ Fatu, is a professional wrestler signed with WWE.

He debuted in NXT in 2021, winning the NXT North American Championship.

Sikoa is part of The Bloodline, a prominent wrestling family including Roman Reigns.

He made his main roster debut on SmackDown and has been involved in significant storylines, showcasing his skills and evolving character.

Siblings

Sikoa comes from a renowned wrestling family.

His elder brothers, Jonathan Fatu, alias Jimmy Uso and Joshua Fatu, alias Jey Uso, are well-known WWE superstars as part of The Usos tag team.

Their father is Solofa Fatu Jr., famously known as Rikishi, a WWE Hall of Famer.

Solo Sikoa’s sisters, Thavana Monalisa Fatu and Jeremiah Peniata Fatu, are also part of this wrestling dynasty.

This family has made a significant impact on the wrestling world, with each member showcasing their talent and contributing to the industry’s legacy.

Career

Sikoa began his professional wrestling career in 2018 on the independent circuit.

He wrestled for promotions like Future Stars of Wrestling (FSW), where he won the FSW Nevada State Championship and Arizona Wrestling Federation (AWF), where he held the AWF Heavyweight Championship for 418 days.

In August 2021, Sikoa signed with WWE and was assigned to their developmental brand NXT.

During his time in NXT, he won the NXT North American Championship.

Sikoa made a shocking debut on the main roster at WWE Clash at the Castle in 2022, helping his cousin Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre.

Since then, he has been a prominent member of The Bloodline faction, led by Reigns.

Sikoa has been involved in significant storylines, including the Bloodline Civil War against his brothers, The Usos, at WWE Money in the Bank 2023.

He remains one of the most dangerous and unforgiving superstars in WWE.

Wrestling record

Sikoa’s wrestling record has been challenging.

Since his significant victory over John Cena at Crown Jewel, he has faced setbacks.

Sikoa has not won any of the 24 matches he has had since then, with 19 losses occurring at WWE house shows or in dark matches.

On televised events, he has suffered five losses on SmackDown, with two ending in disqualification.

Personal life

Sikoa’s wife is Almia Williams, a business executive and Guest Service Agent at Hampton Inn and Suites.

They met at Dickinson State University, dated for over seven years, and got engaged in 2020 before marrying on February 28, 2023.

They have two sons, namely Zion Fatu, born in November 2018 and Za’khi Christopher Fatu, born in February 2021.