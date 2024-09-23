Somali National Charged Over Possession of Weapon, Being in Kenya Illegally

A Somali national was Monday charged with an offense of alleged possession of a weapon.

Mohamed Liban Aden was presented before Makadara Senior Principal Magistrate Philip Wambua Mutua where he denied the charges.

The charge sheet stated that on September 20, 2024 at around 1500 hours within Jamstreet in Eastleigh, Nairobi he was found armed with an offensive weapon namely a knife in circumstances that indicated he was so armed with intent to commit a felony namely robbery with violence.

The second count facing the accused stated that on the same day and place being a Somali national he was found unlawfully present in the country without a valid pass or visa which contravened the Kenya citizenship and immigration act 2011.

He was released on a bond of Sh50,000 or alternatively pay a cash bail of Sh30,000.

The case will be mentioned on October 23 and the hearing slated for April 24, 2025.

Aden was among a group of suspected thugs who had been on the run for years over crimes committed in Eastleigh. Police say his three accomplices were all killed in the process of containing the crime.

He is said to have escaped to Uganda in fear of being arrested before sneaking back to the country.

According to police, Aden and his gang had been linked to cases of robbery with violence and stabbing.

Police say they have increased operations in the area to address cases of robberies.