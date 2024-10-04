Some Mt Kenya MPs Abandon Push To Impeach Gachagua In Surprise Move

A section of Members of Parliament from the Mt Kenya region, who initially supported the motion to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua from office, have now developed cold feet.

They argued they had changed their stance.

MPs Geoffrey Wandeto (Tetu), Rahab Mukami (Nyeri) and Njoroge Wainaina (Kieni) said they will not continue with efforts to oust Gachagua.

They are all from Nyeri which is the home county of Gachagua.

“After soul-searching and reading through the motion I realised this is something our deputy president and the President sit down and resolve because Kenya is bigger than all of us. I have listened to the ground and the people of Nyeri have said they do not want the deputy president removed,” said Mukami.

“When we ask our people, they are saying they do not see this (impeachment) as a priority, they think we should be focusing on other priorities. As representatives of the people it behoves upon us to listen to our people and do what they have asked us. So on Tuesday, I will be voting N,” said Wandeto.

There are reports about four other MPs from the region may also follow the same route which may not help at this stage.

The u-turn by the MPs comes a day after their names were mentioned in Parliament, as they were among the MPs who signed and endorsed the motion to eject Gachagua from office.

These legislators instead said that what is needed now is a discussion aimed at reconciling the President and his Deputy.

“Our deputy president please, go to the President and ask for forgiveness. And for our President, please sit down with our deputy, speak and reach an agreement,” added MP Mukami

Other MPs from the Deputy President’s stronghold who still support this motion include Eric Wamumbi from Mathira, Wambugu Wainaina from Othaya, and Duncan Mathenge from Nyeri Town.

The Woman Representative for Embu, Pamela Njoki, has also indicated a change of heart.

In an official letter, Njoki stated that she signed the motion but has withdrawn her support after discussions with the residents of Embu.

Gachagua moved to court in efforts to stop the impeachment process. About 10 cases have so far been filed in court over the impeachment plans.

The MPs vote on Tuesday October 8 on the motion introduced by Kibwezi MP Mwengi Mutuse.

The MP prepared 10 charges to kick the DP out of the office, bringing to a forefront the implosion of the Kenya Kwanza administration after two years in office.