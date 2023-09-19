Son Of Mexican Druglord ‘El Chapo’ Pleads Not Guilty In US Court

Three of the 66-year-old Joaquin Guzman’s other sons have also been indicted in the United States.

Security agents captured Guzman Lopez in the Sinaloa city of Culiacan on January 5.

Following his arrest, cartel members set vehicles on fire and created mayhem, an echo of the massive shootouts in 2019 when the younger Guzman was briefly detained but then freed to avoid bloodshed.

Guzman Lopez was extradited to the United States just days after his father’s wife, Emma Coronel Aispuro, was released from a halfway house in California after serving nearly two years of a three-year prison sentence for drug trafficking and money laundering.

Coronel, 34, who is not Guzman Lopez’ mother, is a dual US-Mexican citizen.

By AFP