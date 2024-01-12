Sonko Speaks On Conjestina’s Relapse, How Her Family Undermined His Efforts

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has opened up about the difficulties and disappointments faced in his attempts to rehabilitate former boxing champion Conjestina Achieng.

Sonko said things went south for Conjestina, even after she made some headway and received a job offer at one of his clubs.

The former Makadara MP shed light on the situation after a variety of responses were elicited from the public after sports media personality Carol Radull reported about Conjestina’s relapse.

In response to the critiques, Sonko gave details about his attempts to help the boxer and clarified how the family undermined his endeavors.

“I have seen a post by my good friend Carol Radul on Conjee, which attracted both positive and negative reactions from the public. Others were criticising and accusing me of playing PR and vipindiree,”

“I hereby wish to respond with facts as hereunder: Kenyans, I did my best to help Conjee, but her family watered down my efforts,” Sonko said.

Sonko said that Conjestina’s family recalling her home interfered with efforts to give her the finest treatment possible. He claimed that this was a major factor in Conjestina reverting to her former way of life.

According to the former lawmaker, the boxer became enraged when his team managed to get her a bus ticket from Mombasa to Nairobi rather than a plane, and she insisted on returning to her rural home.

“I needed to go to court and a warrant of arrest could have been issued against me if I failed. Conjestina was upset that I did not get her a plane ticket and put her on the bus. My team also travelled with SGR,” Sonko said.

Although Conjestina’s family explored alternative sorts of assistance during her brief stay in her rural Siaya home, Sonko voiced doubts over the effectiveness of such approaches.

Nevertheless, based on conversations he had with Conjestina’s son Charlton, Sonko was well aware that he was not providing his full support. In particular, he was worried about her lack of appropriate supervision and care.

The former governor also noted that he is prepared to make one final attempt to assist Conjestina, claiming that this is one of the several situations he follows up on to gauge the success of his efforts.

“Fortunately, my heart is bigger than myself. At times, I fail to control it for the love I have for the people, especially the less fortunate, and I think this is the reason I initially gave Conjee the first, second, and now maybe I will be forced to give a third and final chance,” he said.