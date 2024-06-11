Sophie Turner Net Worth

Sophie Turner, also known as Sophie Jonas, is an English actress with a net worth of $10 million. Turner gained fame for her role as Sansa Stark on HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” which aired from 2011 to 2019. Additionally, she played Jean Grey in “X-Men: Apocalypse” (2016) and “Dark Phoenix” (2019) and starred in the 2020 Quibi series “Survive.” Turner has appeared in several music videos, including Jonas Brothers’ “Sucker” (2019) and “What a Man Gotta Do” (2020) as well as Bastille’s “Oblivion” (2014). She is married to musician Joe Jonas.

Early Life

Sophie Belinda Turner was born on February 21, 1996, in Northampton, England. She grew up in Chesterton, Warwickshire, with her parents, Sally, a former nursery school teacher, and Andrew, a pallet distribution company employee. Turner has two older brothers, James and Will. She was a twin, but her twin died before birth, a loss Turner has said affected her deeply. Sophie attended Warwick Prep School and The King’s High School for Girls. She joined the Playbox Theatre Company at the age of three. While filming “Game of Thrones,” she had a tutor on set until she was 16.

Sophie Turner Career

In 2009, Turner was cast as Sansa Stark on “Game of Thrones.” The show premiered in April 2011 and became immensely popular, with viewership growing from 2.2 million to 19.3 million by the series finale. Turner’s portrayal of Sansa received critical acclaim, ranking #4 on lists of the best “Game of Thrones” characters by “Rolling Stone” and “TheWrap” in 2016. After the first season, her family adopted the dog that played her character’s dire wolf.

Turner made her film debut in “Another Me” (2013) and appeared in the TV movie “The Thirteenth Tale” that same year. She narrated the audiobook “City of Heavenly Fire” in 2014. Turner starred in “Barely Lethal” (2015) and “X-Men: Apocalypse” (2016), which grossed $543.9 million worldwide. She reprised her role as Jean Grey in “Dark Phoenix” (2019), which earned $252.4 million.

In 2018, Turner starred in “Josie” and the sci-fi film “Time Freak.” She appeared in the 2019 thriller “Heavy” and the 2020 series “Survive.” During the COVID-19 pandemic, she participated in “Home Movie: The Princess Bride,” filmed by actors on their smartphones. In 2020, Turner joined the cast of the animated HBO Max series “The Prince” and in 2021 was cast in the HBO Max true crime series “The Staircase.”

Personal Life

Turner began dating singer Joe Jonas in 2016, and they got engaged in October 2017. They married in Las Vegas on May 1, 2019, with Turner changing her last name to Jonas. The couple held a second wedding ceremony in Paris on June 29, 2019, and welcomed their daughter Willa on July 22, 2020. The Jonas Brothers’ song “Hesitate” was inspired by Turner.

Turner has been open about her struggles with depression during her time on “Game of Thrones.” In a 2019 interview on Dr. Phil’s podcast “Phil in the Blanks,” she discussed her mental health challenges and her treatment at CAST Centers. She took a break from acting to focus on her mental health. In September 2023, Turner and Jonas filed for divorce.

Real Estate

In 2019, Sophie and Joe bought a 15,000 square foot home in Encino, Los Angeles, for $14.1 million and listed it for $16.75 million in June 2021. The property features nine bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a wine cellar, gym, home theater, two kitchens, a pool, spa, putting green, and guest house. In October 2021, they sold the house to DJ Zedd for $15.2 million. They also listed a Manhattan condo for $6 million in 2020. In September 2021, the couple purchased an $11 million waterfront mansion in Miami, which they sold for $15 million in August 2023.

Sophie Turner Awards and Nominations

Turner earned a Primetime Emmy nomination in 2019 for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for “Game of Thrones.” The cast received a Merit – Honorary Award at the 2020 CinEuphoria Awards and a Best TV Ensemble award at the 2019 IGN Summer Movie Awards. The “Game of Thrones” cast also received seven Screen Actors Guild Award nominations for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. Turner won a “Glamour” Award for Best UK TV Actress in 2016 and an EWwy Award for Best Supporting Actress, Drama. She also received nominations from the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films and Young Artist Awards.

In 2016, Turner won the Best Global Actor or Actress of the Year at the Huading Awards and received the Kineo Diamanti Award at the Venice International Film Festival. In 2018, she won Best Actress for “Josie” at the Mammoth Film Festival. She received four People’s Choice Award nominations in 2019 and a Teen Choice Award nomination for “Dark Phoenix” in 2019.

