Shou Zi Chew Net Worth

    Shou Zi Chew, a Singaporean businessman and entrepreneur, has a net worth of $200 million. He is best known for his role as the CEO of TikTok, a position he assumed in 2021. Before joining TikTok, Chew held executive positions at Xiaomi, a prominent Chinese electronics company. In 2023 and 2024, Chew testified before the United States Congress regarding legislation on TikTok and child Internet safety.

    Date of Birth January 1, 1983
    Nationality Singaporean

    Early Life

    Shou Zi Chew was born on January 1, 1983, in Singapore. His father worked in construction, and his mother was a bookkeeper. Chew attended Hwa Chong Institution as a teenager and later served as a commissioned officer in Singapore’s National Service. He graduated from University College London in 2006 with a Bachelor of Economics degree. Chew then attended Harvard Business School, earning his MBA in 2010. During his time at Harvard, he interned at Facebook, which was still a startup at the time.

    Shou Zi Chew Business

    After graduating from UCL, Chew worked as an investment banker at Goldman Sachs in London for two years. He then joined DST Global, a venture capital and private equity firm led by billionaire Yuri Milner. At DST Global, Chew led investments in notable technology companies such as Alibaba, JD.com, Xiaomi, and ByteDance.

    Xiaomi

    In 2015, Chew joined Xiaomi as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Xiaomi is known for designing and manufacturing consumer electronics and software, including smartphones. The company went public on the Hong Kong stock exchange in 2018. In 2019, Chew was promoted to the role of international business president of Xiaomi.

    ByteDance and TikTok

    In March 2021, Chew left Xiaomi to become the CFO of ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok. Shortly after, he replaced Kevin A. Mayer as TikTok’s CEO. During his tenure, Chew has navigated significant global scrutiny regarding TikTok’s potential security risks. TikTok and ByteDance have faced controversies over national security, surveillance, and censorship. Various countries have raised concerns about the type of content available on TikTok and how the app collects and uses user data.

    Due to these concerns, TikTok has been banned in several countries, including India. In early 2023, the United States Department of Justice and the FBI launched an investigation into ByteDance for alleged surveillance of journalists. Consequently, Chew testified before the US House Energy and Commerce Committee about efforts to ban TikTok in the country. He testified again in early 2024 during a US Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on child Internet safety legislation.

    Personal Life

    Chew met his future wife, Vivian Kao, at Harvard Business School in 2008. The couple eventually married and had two children. Both Chew and Kao are active donors and volunteers for their alma mater. They currently reside in Singapore.

    Shou Zi Chew net worth is $200 million.

