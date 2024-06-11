Shia LaBeouf Net Worth

Shia LaBeouf, an American actor, performance artist, and director, has a net worth of $25 million. He first gained widespread recognition for his role as Louis Stevens in the Disney Channel series “Even Stevens” (2000-2003). LaBeouf transitioned to adult roles with his breakthrough performance in the coming-of-age drama “Holes” (2003) and solidified his status as a leading man in Hollywood with his roles in the “Transformers” franchise (2007-2011) and “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” (2008).

Throughout his career, LaBeouf has taken on diverse and challenging roles in films such as “Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps” (2010), “Lawless” (2012), and “Fury” (2014). He has also ventured into independent and arthouse cinema with projects like “Nymphomaniac” (2013) and “American Honey” (2016). In recent years, LaBeouf has focused on more personal and experimental projects, including his semi-autobiographical film “Honey Boy” (2019), which he wrote and starred in.

In 2006, Shia earned $400,000 for his role in the historical drama “Bobby.” He also earned $400,000 each for “Disturbia” and “Surf’s Up.” In 2010, he earned $8 million for “Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps.”

Transformers Earnings

For the first “Transformers” movie, Shia earned $750,000. His paycheck was increased to $5 million for the second installment and $15 million for the third. He declined a $15 million offer to star in the fourth installment, reportedly demanding $18 million, which was denied. In total, he earned $20.75 million from the “Transformers” franchise before taxes.

Early Life

Shia Saide LaBeouf was born on June 11, 1986, in Los Angeles, California. His mother, Shayna, was a ballerina turned visual artist and jewelry designer, and his father, Jeffrey, is a Vietnam War veteran. LaBeouf’s upbringing was tumultuous, with his father struggling with heroin addiction and his parents eventually divorcing. Raised primarily by his mother in Echo Park, Los Angeles, LaBeouf attended the 32nd Street Visual and Performing Arts Magnet and Alexander Hamilton High School, though he received most of his education from tutors on set. LaBeouf began performing stand-up comedy at the age of 10 and secured an agent by pretending to be his own manager.

Career

LaBeouf’s breakthrough came with the Disney Channel series “Even Stevens,” for which he won a Daytime Emmy Award. His transition to film began with “Holes” in 2003, and he gained significant recognition for his role in “Disturbia” (2007). However, his role in “Transformers” catapulted him to A-list status. Other notable roles include “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull,” “Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps,” and the “Transformers” sequels.

In 2014, LaBeouf made headlines with several bizarre public appearances, including walking a red carpet with a paper bag on his head that read “I am not famous anymore.” These actions were part of a performance art piece with artists Luke Turner and Nastja Säde Rönkkö. The trio continued to collaborate on high-profile projects like #IAMSORRY (2014), #ALLMYMOVIES (2015), and HEWILLNOTDIVIDE.US (2017–present).

In recent years, LaBeouf has starred in films such as “Borg vs McEnroe” (2017), “The Peanut Butter Falcon” (2019), and “Honey Boy” (2019). In 2020, he appeared in “The Tax Collector” and “Pieces of a Woman.” In 2022, he starred in “Padre Pio” and was cast in “Megalopolis.”

Plagiarism Issues

In 2013, LaBeouf faced accusations of plagiarism for his short film “Howard Cantour.com,” which closely resembled a 2007 comic by Dan Clowes. LaBeouf apologized and removed the film, but further scrutiny revealed plagiarism in other works, including his graphic novels. LaBeouf has since expressed views on copyright laws being too restrictive.

Personal Life

LaBeouf’s personal life has often been tumultuous. He met actress Mia Goth on the set of “Nymphomaniac” in 2012, and the couple had a seemingly erratic relationship, including a staged wedding in Las Vegas. They filed for divorce in 2018 but reconciled in 2022, welcoming their first child in March of that year. LaBeouf has also dated FKA Twigs and Margaret Qualley.

LaBeouf has faced multiple legal issues, including arrests for public intoxication and disorderly conduct. He has sought treatment for alcoholism and anger management.

Real Estate

In March 2020, LaBeouf purchased a home in Pasadena, California, for $5.475 million. In 2009, he bought a home in Sherman Oaks for $1.8 million, which he sold in 2020 for $2.4 million.

