Sean Payton Net Worth

Sean Payton, a retired American football coach, has an estimated net worth of $35 million. His illustrious coaching career began in the collegiate ranks, where he honed his skills as an offensive assistant at San Diego State University in 1988. He held various assistant coaching positions across multiple colleges, including Indiana State, Miami University in Ohio, and Illinois, which established his reputation as an innovative offensive mind.

NFL Career

Payton made the leap to the NFL in 1996, joining the Philadelphia Eagles as a quarterbacks coach under Ray Rhodes. His impact was immediate, and he quickly climbed the coaching ranks. He served as the quarterbacks coach for the New York Giants (1999-2000) and was later promoted to their offensive coordinator (2000-2002), playing a crucial role in their Super Bowl XXXV appearance.

New Orleans Saints

In 2006, Payton’s career reached new heights when he was appointed head coach of the New Orleans Saints. He transformed the struggling franchise into a powerhouse, culminating in the Saints’ first Super Bowl victory in Super Bowl XLIV in the 2009 season, defeating the Indianapolis Colts. This achievement not only cemented his legacy but also brought renewed hope and pride to New Orleans in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.

Known for his aggressive play-calling and quarterback development skills, Payton’s influence on the field was profound. He crafted potent offenses and maximized player talents, most notably forming a historic coach-quarterback duo with Drew Brees.

“Bountygate” Scandal

Payton’s career faced a significant challenge in 2012 when he was suspended for the entire season due to his alleged involvement in the “Bountygate” scandal, where Saints players were purportedly paid bonuses for injuring opponents. Despite this controversy, Payton’s overall contributions to the game remained substantial, and he returned to coaching after his suspension.

Later Career and Retirement

Payton continued to lead the Saints until 2021, achieving numerous playoff berths and division titles. In 2023, he joined the Denver Broncos as head coach, earning a salary of $18 million per year, reflecting his high value in the NFL.

Sean Payton Contracts

By the end of his initial retirement in 2021, Sean Payton was earning an annual salary of $9.8 million. He had signed a five-year, $45 million contract extension with the Saints in March 2016. His brief retirement ended when he joined the Denver Broncos in 2023 with a lucrative $18 million per year salary.

Early Life

Sean Patrick Payton was born on December 29, 1963, in San Mateo, California. He grew up in Naperville, Illinois, where he played quarterback for Naperville Central High School. He continued his football career at Eastern Illinois University, leading the Panthers to an 11-2 record and the quarterfinals of the Division 1-AA Playoffs in 1986.

Playing Career

Payton was not drafted in the 1987 NFL Draft but received a tryout invitation from the Kansas City Chiefs. He played quarterback for the Chicago Bruisers and Pittsburgh Gladiators in the Arena Football League and had brief stints with the Ottawa Rough Riders of the Canadian Football League and the Chicago Bears during the 1987 NFL players strike. Payton also played for the Leicester Panthers in the UK Budweiser National League before transitioning to coaching.

Early Coaching Career

Payton’s coaching journey began as an offensive assistant at San Diego State University. He held assistant coaching positions at Indiana State, Miami University, and Illinois before joining the Philadelphia Eagles as a quarterbacks coach in 1997. His NFL coaching career progressed with the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys, where he served under Bill Parcells and eventually became the Assistant Head Coach/Passing Game Coordinator.

Personal Life

Sean Payton was married to Beth Shuey until their divorce in 2012. They have two children, Meghan (born in 1996) and Connor (born in 1999).

