Bella Hadid Siblings: The Hadid Siblings Take Over the Modeling World

Bella Hadid is an American fashion model born on October 9, 1996, in Washington, D.C.

She began her modeling career at the age of 16 and has since become one of the most successful models in the world.

Bellas is known for her appearances on numerous international Vogue covers and her work with prominent fashion brands such as Dior and Chanel.

She has been named Model of the Year by the British Fashion Council and has been featured on Time magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

Siblings

Bella has two older paternal half-sisters, Marielle Hadid and Alana Hadid, from her father Mohamed Hadid’s first marriage to Mary Butler.

This means that Bella’s father, Mohamed Hadid, was married to Mary Butler before he married Bella’s mother, Yolanda Hadid.

As a result, Marielle and Alana are Bella’s older paternal half-sisters, sharing the same father but not the same mother.

Marielle Hadid is a designer and entrepreneur who has worked in the fashion industry.

She has been involved in various projects, including designing clothing lines and collaborating with other artists.

Alana Hadid is also a fashion designer who has worked in the industry.

She has designed clothing and accessories for various brands and has been involved in several fashion projects.

Bella’s half-sisters are not as well-known as she is, but they are still part of her family and have been involved in the fashion industry in their own ways.

Career

Bella began her modeling career at the age of 16 and was signed to IMG Models in 2014.

Throughout her career, she has made 26 appearances on international Vogue covers, a testament to her enduring influence in the fashion industry.

In 2022, she was named Model of the Year by the British Fashion Council, solidifying her status as one of the most successful models of her generation.

Bella has walked the runway for top fashion houses like Givenchy, Tom Ford, Chanel, Balmain and Fendi.

Her most notable runway moment came when she closed Fendi’s Haute Fourrure show on the Trevi fountain in Rome.

Bella has also starred in high-profile campaigns for brands such as Calvin Klein, Bulgari, TAG Heuer and Dior, for whom she is a beauty ambassador. Her Dior contract is considered one of the most lucrative in the industry.

In 2016, she was voted Model of the Year by industry professionals for Models.com. She broke Doutzen Kroes’s record for the most Vogue September covers in one year in 2017.

Bella has been one of the highest paid models in the world since 2018, earning $19 million. Despite her success, she recently announced she is taking a break from modeling to focus on her mental health and happiness.

Awards and accolades

Bella has received numerous awards and accolades throughout her successful modeling career.

In 2016, she was voted Model of the Year by industry professionals for Models.com, a testament to her enduring influence in the fashion industry.

She broke Doutzen Kroes’s record for the most Vogue September covers in one year by appearing in five international editions (China, Spain, Brazil, Australia.and Arabia) in 2017.

In 2022, Bella was named Model of the Year by the British Fashion Council at the Fashion Awards in London, solidifying her status as one of the most successful models of her generation.

Time magazine named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world on its annual list in 2023, further cementing her influence beyond the fashion industry.

She has also won Model of the Year at the Daily Front Row’s Fashion Los Angeles Awards in 2016 and at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in 2016.

Hadid has been ranked among Models.com’s Top 50 Models, a prestigious ranking that recognizes the most successful and influential models in the industry.

These accolades highlight Bella Hadid’s immense success and influence in the modeling industry, with recognition from prestigious publications, awards shows and industry professionals.