South Africa 2-2 Kenya: Ogam’s late equalizer stuns Bafana in AFCON Qualifier

There are draws that feel like wins, and there are draws that feel like defeats. At Orlando Stadium on Friday night, Benni McCarthy’s Kenya experienced the former. Pitso Mosimane’s South Africa experienced the latter. A 90th-minute long-range strike from substitute Ryan Ogam salvaged a 2-2 draw for the Harambee Stars and, in doing so, blew the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying group wide open.

For 89 minutes, this was a story about South Africa’s attacking brilliance and defensive fragility. By the time referee blew the final whistle, it was a story about Kenyan resilience and a Bafana Bafana side that still has questions to answer despite sitting top of Group D.

The game exploded into life inside nine minutes. Kenya defender Amos Wanjala, under pressure from a relentless South African press, attempted a backpass that rolled beyond the reach of goalkeeper Bryne Omondi and into the net. It was a gift, and it set the tone for a first half in which Kenya’s chaotic defending repeatedly invited Bafana to double their lead. They didn’t take those chances, and Kenya made them pay on the stroke of halftime.

Michael Olunga, Kenya’s captain and talisman, stepped up to convert a penalty after Thabang Matuludi’s raised arm blocked a flick-on at the back post from an Adam Wilson free-kick. It was a moment of composure from Olunga, who sent Ronwen Williams the wrong way, and it was a goal that Kenya barely deserved on the balance of play.

South Africa emerged for the second half looking lethargic, their early rhythm replaced by a flatness that invited pressure. Mosimane responded from the bench, introducing Puso Dithejane and Lyle Foster, and the changes transformed the game. Bafana found their spark again, and in the 77th minute, Relebohile Mofokeng produced a moment of genuine quality. The Union Saint-Gilloise playmaker received a pass from Oswin Appollis, played a slick one-two with Foster, and buried his shot to restore South Africa’s lead. It was a goal fit to win any football match.

But this Bafana Bafana side, for all its attacking flair, has a soft underbelly. In the dying minutes, Olwethu Makhanya allowed a hopeful launched ball to bounce instead of dealing with it, and Ogam slipped in behind him to drill a low drive past Williams from range. It was a moment of defensive naivety that undid 89 minutes of largely controlled work, and it leaves Mosimane with familiar questions about his side’s ability to manage a game.

Benni McCarthy, South Africa’s record goalscorer, returned to his homeland as the enemy and set up his Kenya side to frustrate. The Harambee Stars shifted to a back three, with their wing-backs tasked with neutralizing Bafana’s advancing full-backs. For long stretches, it worked. Kenya ceded possession but remained compact, limiting South Africa to half-chances and relying on the counter-attacking threat of Olunga and the pace of their wide players.

McCarthy was rewarded for his pragmatism. His side may have ridden their luck at times — Wanjala’s own goal was a horror show, and Omondi was called into action more than once — but they stayed in the fight. And when the chance came to snatch a point at the death, Ogam took it with the kind of clinical finish that McCarthy himself would have been proud of.

South Africa remain top of Group D with seven points from three games, but their advantage has been whittled down to a single point. Guinea, who beat Eritrea 2-1 on Thursday, sit on six points and are breathing down Bafana’s necks. Kenya, meanwhile, will feel this draw is a platform. They have shown they can compete with the group favorites, and they will have the chance to prove it again in the return fixture.

These two sides meet again in Nairobi on November 17, and the stakes could hardly be higher. For South Africa, it is a chance to reassert control over the group and erase the memory of this late collapse. For Kenya, it is an opportunity to turn a hard-earned point into a statement victory on home soil. McCarthy will believe his side can do it. Mosimane will know his side must be sharper, more ruthless, and — above all — more resilient.

The Verdict

This was a night that showcased the best and worst of AFCON qualifying football: moments of genuine quality, defensive errors that defy explanation, and a late twist that left one bench elated and the other stunned. South Africa’s attacking talent is undeniable, but their game management remains a concern. Kenya’s resilience is admirable, but they cannot rely on late heroics every week.

The group is far from settled. And with the return leg in Nairobi looming, the drama is only just beginning.

Man of the Match: Relebohile Mofokeng (South Africa) — his goal was the standout moment of individual quality on a night that otherwise belonged to the chaos