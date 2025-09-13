South Africa inflict record defeat on New Zealand

New Zealand suffered their biggest defeat in history as they were beaten 43-10 by South Africa in the Rugby Championship in Wellington.

World champions South Africa produced a stunning display, which included six tries and 36 unanswered second-half points, as they bounced back from defeat by the All Blacks a week ago.

New Zealand’s previous heaviest defeat was a 35-7 loss to the Springboks at Twickenham in 2023.

Australia lead the Rugby Championship on 11 points, one point clear of South Africa and New Zealand and two ahead of Argentina.

“I give credit to my boys – we didn’t give up. And to the coach (Rassie Erasmus) as well,” said South Africa captain Siya Kolisi.

“We played fearlessly. We didn’t want to hold back. We knew what we needed to do and we believed in ourselves – that was the most important thing out there.”

South Africa made a strong start at the Wellington Regional Stadium but were denied a try following a brilliant Jordie Barrett tackle on Cheslin Kolbe.

RG Snyman did go over for South Africa, only to have the effort ruled out.

New Zealand responded through debutant Leroy Carter, who scored after a well-worked move.

South Africa drew level when Kolbe intercepted a pass in his own half before sprinting clear.

A Damian McKenzie penalty restored New Zealand’s lead but, from there on, it was all South Africa.

Kolbe scored his second try early in second half before Manie Libbok’s penalty.

Damian Willemse powered over the line to extend the Springboks’ lead following a poor New Zealand line-out, and Kwagga Smith, Snyman and Andre Esterhuizen added further tries.

“That’s a tough one to swallow,” said New Zealand captain Scott Barrett.

“The Springboks certainly showed up and took a real improvement from last week, and we just didn’t adjust. There’s a lot of areas where we can get better.”

In the remaining two rounds South Africa play Argentina and New Zealand take on Australia.

“We’ve got the right to fight for the Rugby Championship,” said Kolisi. “It’s open now and that’s what matters to us.”

Argentina held on to claim a tense 28-26 win against Australia in Sydney.

A week after the Wallabies beat the Pumas thanks to a try after the final hooter, Argentina capitalised on an undisciplined performance from the hosts at Allianz Stadium.

Elsewhere, Argentina fly-half Santiago Carreras kicked seven penalties and a conversion, with 23 points coming from his boot.

Julian Montoya, playing his 112th Test and 50th as skipper, scored their only try.

It came in the eighth minute, after Joseph Suaalii’s early score for Australia.

Argentina led 28-7 before three late tries from Australia – Andrew Kellaway went over and Filipo Daugunu touched down twice – set up an exciting finish.

“I’m just grateful to play with this jersey,” said Montoya. “This time we won, but I think we make it tough for ourselves sometimes.

“Australia is a great team and I’m really proud with the way that we fought. Still a lot of things to improve, but we need to enjoy winning as well.”

