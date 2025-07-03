South Africa’s former Deputy President David Mabuza has died aged 64

Former Deputy President of South Africa, David Dabede Mabuza died at the age of 64, state broadcaster SABC News announced on Thursday 3 July, 2025.

The family was consulting with President Cyril Ramaphosa before making the official announcement, the broadcaster said.

Mabuza, who was born on 20 August 1960 in Mpumalanga, passed away at a Johannesburg hospital after battling an undisclosed illness.

He became the country’s Deputy President in February 2018 until March 2023 when he stepped down. He was also Deputy President of the African National Congress (ANC) from December 2017 to December 2022.

Prior to his roles at the national level, he was the ANC’s provincial chairperson in Mpumalanga, where he also served as the Premier from 2009 to 2018.

A teacher by profession in his earlier years, he became involved in the anti-apartheid struggle through the Black Consciousness Movement.

He later was chairman of the South African Democratic Teachers Union (SADTU) between 1988 and 1991.

He retreated from public life after his resignation as Deputy President, although he occasionally appeared to campaign for the ANC in the 2024 elections.

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula took to X on Thursday to send his and the party’s tribute to Mabuza.

“It is with deep sorrow and a heavy heart that we learn of the passing of former Deputy President of the Republic and stalwart of our movement, Comrade David Dabede Mabuza,” Mbalula wrote.

“Comrade Mabuza dedicated his life to the service of the people of South Africa. From his days in the struggle against apartheid to his leadership as Premier of Mpumalanga and later as Deputy President, he was a committed cadre who carried the values of unity, discipline, and transformation.

“On behalf of the African National Congress, we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, comrades and the people of South Africa. We have lost a patriot, a freedom fighter and a leader who served with humility and conviction.

“May his soul rest in peace, and may we honour his legacy by continuing the work of building a united, non-racial, non-sexist, democratic and prosperous South Africa.”