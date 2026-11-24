Spain’s Supreme Court shelved a criminal case against Catalan separatist and former regional leader Carles Puigdemont on Monday, thus removing the last legal hurdle for him to return to Spain following nearly a decade of self-imposed exile.

Puigdemont fled to Belgium in October 2017 after holding an independence referendum that the judiciary deemed illegal. The failed vote triggered a deep crisis between Madrid and the northeastern region, which has a distinct language and culture, as well as a significant secessionist movement that peaked in support that year.

After the Constitutional Court ruled last month that the amnesty law for Catalan separatists also applied to embezzlement charges against Puigdemont and the Supreme Court lifted the warrant for his arrest, Monday’s ruling was the final step needed for Puigdemont’s return.

Following the decision, Puigdemont posted on X a poem by Catalan author Jaume Pons Alorda containing foul language and directed at his “dearest enemies.”

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s government pushed through the amnesty under a 2023 agreement between his Socialist Party and two Catalan parties, including Puigdemont’s Junts, in exchange for their support to be re-elected as premier.

The move unleashed intense social and political opposition from the government’s critics at the time.

In a recent interview with newspaper El Mundo, Puigdemont said his party had taken advantage of what he described as Sanchez’s ambition in order to “defeat” Spain.

He added he was in no hurry to return to Catalonia and had no plans to do so during the campaign ahead of the November 29 general election, but was considering coming back in December, on a date yet to be determined.

Puigdemont will hold a press conference in Brussels on Wednesday, Junts said.

By CNN