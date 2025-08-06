Special police squad deployed to Maai Mahiu in child sex trade probe after BBC documentary

The National Police Service (NPS) said Wednesday it had launched a swift and comprehensive investigation following the BBC Africa Eye documentary, ‘Madams: Exposing Kenya’s Child Sex Trade’.

The documentary exposed the alarming issue of child trafficking and sexual exploitation in the country.

Spokesperson Michael Muchiri Nyaga, emphasized the urgency and severity of the matter, noting that it has since deployed a multi-agency team to address the crisis head-on.

The team, which includes specialized officers from the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Protection Unit (AHTCPU), has already been dispatched to Maai Mahiu, a key area highlighted in the documentary, and taken statements from three persons of interest as part of the ongoing investigation.

“Immediate steps have also been taken to identify, rescue, and support the affected children.

Investigations are ongoing, with the aim of arresting and prosecuting the perpetrators,” Nyaga noted.

The NPS underscored its dedication to protecting Kenya’s children, citing Article 53(1) of the Constitution of Kenya and Section 8 of the Children Act (2022).

It noted that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is leading efforts to ensure that all reported cases of child trafficking, sexual abuse, and exploitation are thoroughly investigated.

“We must reaffirm a fundamental tenet: our children are our future,” Nyaga declared, reaffirming the service’s mission to create a safe environment for every child to thrive.

“We also recognise the growing threat of online child sexual exploitation, which prompted the establishment of a dedicated forensic cybercrime unit—the first of its kind in Africa—linked directly to INTERPOL’s International Child Sexual Exploitation (ICSE) database,” added the NPS Spokesperson.

“This unit, staffed by cybercrime experts, works closely with the International Victim Identification Network (VIN) to identify and rescue children depicted in exploitative online content.”

The police service called on the public to assist in these efforts, urging anyone with information about the criminal network to come forward.

Citizens are encouraged to contact their nearest police station, a law enforcement officer, or use the NPS’s confidential, toll-free hotlines to report any relevant details.