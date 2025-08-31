Speeding train kills pedestrian in Athi River

A passenger train hit and killed a pedestrian who was walking on the railway line in Athi River, Machakos County.

The victim was not immediately identified after the August 29, 2025 incident, police said.

The body of the man was found under a bridge in the area after the accident on Friday night. He had a severed leg after the accident which occurred as the train was ferrying passengers from Nairobi to Athi River.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy and investigations.

Kenya Railways issued a statement to caution members of the public against the dangerous practice of driving motor vehicles along the railway line.

“This behavior poses a serious risk to the safety of motorists, passengers, and train operations. It may also result in severe accidents, damage to property, injury, or loss of life.”

“We remind all road users that railway lines and reserves are strictly designated for train operations only. Unauthorized driving or parking along the railway track is prohibited and offenders are liable to prosecution under the law,” Kenya Railways said in a statement.

It advised the public not to drive or walk along the railway track, to cross the railway line only at designated level crossings, and always adhere to road and rail safety rules.

Such accidents have been on the rise on railway lines amid calls for action to address the trend.

Meanwhile, 11 people died in separate accidents in the country on Saturday. The victims included four pedestrians, six pillion passengers and a rider.

The accidents also left 17 people with serious injuries, police said adding they included six riders, six pillion passengers and four pedestrians.

Fatal accidents have been on the rise amid efforts to address the trend.

And a crocodile killed a woman in an attack in Ogal beach, Lake Victoria.

The incident happened on Friday night and efforts to trace the crocodile or the woman were ongoing on Saturday, police said.

Linet Atieno Wagunde, 34 was an employee at the Lakeside Aqua Company when the incident happened.