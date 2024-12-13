Spencer Horwitz is a professional baseball player, born on November 14, 1997, in Timonium, Maryland.

He plays first and second base and was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 24th round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

Horwitz made his MLB debut in June 2023 and had a notable 2024 season, hitting .265 with 12 home runs over 97 games.

Recently, he was traded twice in one day: first from the Blue Jays to the Cleveland Guardians for Andrés Giménez, then to the Pittsburgh Pirates for three players.

Siblings

Spencer has one sibling, an older brother named Ben.

The two share a close bond, with Ben often supporting Spencer throughout his baseball career, including attending games and throwing batting practice.

Dpencer has described Ben as his best friend, expressing gratitude for his unwavering support both in sports and life.

College career

Horwitz attended Radford University from 2017 to 2019, where he excelled as a baseball player.

During his time at Radford, he primarily played as a first baseman and participated in 169 games.

Over these three years, he achieved a batting average of .295, showcasing his offensive capabilities.

He accumulated 34 doubles and 119 RBIs, indicating his ability to drive in runs and hit for extra bases.

His performance did not go unnoticed, as he earned a spot on the Big South Conference Second Team in his junior year, reflecting his status among collegiate players in the conference.

After completing his college career, Horwitz was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 24th round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

He began his professional career in the minor leagues, where he continued to develop his skills.

Throughout his time in the Blue Jays’ minor league system, which included stints with teams like the Dunedin Blue Jays and New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Horwitz demonstrated impressive statistics.

He maintained a career batting average around .307 and hit 42 home runs over multiple seasons, further establishing himself as a promising talent.

MLB career

Horwitz made his major league debut on June 18, 2023, against the Philadelphia Phillies.

In his inaugural season in MLB, he played in a limited capacity but showed promise by recording two hits and an RBI in three games.

His performance caught the attention of other teams, leading to significant trades in December 2024.

Initially, he was traded from the Blue Jays to the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for infielder Andrés Giménez.

Later that same day, he was traded again to the Pittsburgh Pirates, indicating that multiple teams see potential in him as a valuable player.

Awards and accolades

Horwitz has received several awards and accolades throughout his baseball career.

In 2023, he was named the Stan Barron Most Valuable Player for the Buffalo Bisons, recognizing his outstanding performance during the season.

He led the International League with a remarkable .450 on-base percentage, breaking the Bisons’ modern era single-season record by 26 points.

Additionally, he achieved a .337 batting average, ranking fourth in the league.

Horwitz’s earlier recognition includes being named High-A West Player of the Week in August 2021 while playing for the Vancouver Canadians.

He also earned NWL Post-Season All-Star honors in 2021 and was recognized as an AFL Rising Star during his time with the Mesa Solar Sox in the Arizona Fall League.

His consistent performance has made him one of the Toronto Blue Jays’ most productive minor leaguers over recent seasons, culminating in his selection as a MiLB.com Organization All-Star in 2023.