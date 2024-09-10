Spinal Cord Injury: Repercussions of Drinking and Driving

Losing your ability to walk due to drunk driving is not only traumatic but also extremely expensive. Furthermore, it’s best to keep the cost of spending the rest of your life in a wheelchair a secret. Through these challenging circumstances, the victim may incur expensive medical costs which may cause financial burden and stress.

The accident will inevitably cause damage that no amount of money can compensate for. However, any monetary compensation can ease the burden of dealing with a new life after your spinal cord injury. Excessive alcohol consumption can hurt someone’s ability to drive in a varied range of ways. To mention a few, they are:

Diminishing reaction time

Reduces the ability to concentrate and comprehend.

Affects the driver’s ability to track cars and maintain the centerline.

Reducing eye, hand, and foot coordination

If you’ve sustained spinal cord injuries in a car accident, hire a personal injury lawyer for legal assistance. They can help you secure maximum compensation and benefits for your medical expenses, lost income, and long-term care needs. Their expertise allows you to confidently navigate the legal process, safeguarding your rights and providing the necessary support for recovery.

How Do Car Accidents Cause Injuries in Your Spinal Cord?

A vehicle accident (particularly a car accident) can result in spinal cord injuries or its surrounding tissues, including discs, vertebrae, or ligaments. Trauma can contribute to broken vertebrae. In fact, sensitive tissues may become crushed and dislocated.

A few spinal cord injuries also cause bleeding. If the injury extends downward, it can harm the nervous system and disrupt motor function. Even without a severed spinal cord, spinal cord injuries can cause difficulty functioning. The impact of these injuries depends on the trauma’s intensity, the injury location, and the injured person’s general health.

How does damage to the spinal cord occur?

The vertebrae that make up the spine encase the spinal cord, a spongy bundle of cylindrical nervous tissue. A spinal cord happens to be sensitive and suffers severe damage from trauma and pressure. Car accidents can cause trauma, causing problems with the spine and spinal cord in a variety of ways that just smash them into pieces. If necessary, you’d have to hire an injury lawyer.

Spinal cord injuries can lead to severe conditions such as vertebral fractures. Over time, this fracture can exert pressure on your spinal cord, causing parts of the bones to pierce and tear. If serious, it may damage the spinal cord. In a couple of cases, the spine disc can become herniated, contributing to pressure from the vertebrae.

Spinal Cord Injury and Its Effects

The injury and its effects depend on the spinal cord’s damaging area and the trauma’s severity. The possible effects are:

Loss of emotion

Spasms

Paralysis

Difficulty while coughing or breathing

Pain

Loss of bladder and bowel control

It’s critical for car accident victims to search for medical treatment and ensure that there’s no spinal cord damage. Meanwhile, spinal cord injuries can develop days after a car accident. This is entirely dependent on the severity of the spinal cord injuries and the extent to which they cause severe damage to the individual. In critical cases, it can even cause permanent damage.

Your spinal cord is a complex organ that relays sensory information to and from your brain and body, as well as vice versa. It enables you to experience sensations through your five sense organs. Similar to other areas of your nervous system, the complexity of your spinal cord can complicate its repair process when it sustains damage from accidental trauma. Accident trauma can cause permanent damage, leading individuals to spend the rest of their lives in a wheelchair.

There’s a possibility of recovering from a spinal cord injury completely. The victim in the accident spot who experienced severe trauma on their spine or back does not have a higher chance of permanent damage. For this reason, the victim should consult with a doctor for potential cures. This suggests that a doctor should treat even minor pain. The situation should never be overlooked. Seeing a doctor could also have a significant impact on settlements!

How to prevent spinal cord injuries?

What’s better than reducing the risk of spinal cord impairment from vehicle accidents by considering these points? Look no further!

You should always consider wearing a seatbelt.

Make sure the kids have their car seats securely fastened.

Ensure that the airbag is in working condition. Never drive a car that has been in an accident or one that doesn’t have a functioning airbag.

Suppose you have recently been in an accident and sustained a spinal cord injury. In that case, it is time to consider hiring a spinal cord injury lawyer to receive appropriate compensation. An injury lawyer has experience handling complex spinal cord injury cases.