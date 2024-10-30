Starbucks To Drop Olive Oil-Infused Drinks From Menu

Starbucks is discontinuing its line of olive oil-infused “Oleato” drinks in the U.S. and Canada less than a year after their national launch.

Starting in early November, the coffee chain will remove these beverages as part of new CEO Brian Niccol’s efforts to simplify the menu, which he described as “overly complex.”

According to a source, the decision to end the drinks came before Niccol’s tenure began.

The Oleato lineup, introduced with much fanfare, was developed by former CEO Howard Schultz.

Inspired by his experience with an olive oil producer and his own habit of consuming olive oil daily, Schultz envisioned combining it with coffee and tasked Starbucks’ beverage team with creating the drinks.

The resulting menu included two options: an oat milk latte with extra virgin olive oil and a toffee nut iced shaken espresso with vanilla sweet cream cold foam infused with olive oil.

Despite high expectations, Oleato received mixed reviews from customers and media.

While some found the concept intriguing, others described it as more of a novelty than a lasting menu addition.

Reports even emerged of the drinks causing stomach discomfort for some customers.

Initially introduced in Italy and later expanded to the U.S. and Canada in early 2024, Oleato was celebrated by Schultz as one of his standout projects before stepping down.

The previous CEO, Laxman Narasimhan, praised Oleato as a “highly successful” launch and one of the top five in recent years based on brand awareness.

Now, with Niccol’s focus on a simpler menu, the Oleato drinks are set to exit Starbucks’ North American locations, reflecting a shift in strategy as the company works to boost its overall performance.