Starvation, depression possible cause of death of KFS lawyer as autopsy fails to establish cause

Detectives believe starvation and depression caused the death of Kenya Forest Service (KFS) Legal Services Manager Esther Wairimu Keige.

Meanwhile, an autopsy conducted on the body of Keige failed to establish the cause of her death.

Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor cited the failure to establish the cause of death to advanced decomposition of the body.

Speaking after the postmortem at the Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH), Dr Oduor said no visible injuries were found on the body, but samples had been collected for toxicological analysis to help determine what led to the 54-year-old’s death.

“We didn’t find any injuries on the body, but we have taken samples for further analysis at the government chemist. So, the cause of death was not conclusive,” said Dr Oduor.

The findings come a day after the search for the missing KFS legal manager ended in tragedy when the body was discovered at an isolated coffee plantation in Area 4 near Karimenu in Juja, Kiambu County.

Keige had been missing since June 10, 2026, after leaving her office along Kiambu Road. Her disappearance sparked widespread concern, with speculation on social media linked to her role in handling public forest land disputes.

But police believe she died out of depression and starvation. Her mobile phone was recovered next to the body.

According to Juja Sub-County Police Commander Isaac Kombo, investigators found the body intact but in an advanced state of decomposition. Two family members later identified the remains at the scene.

Police said students at a nearby primary school told them they had recently seen her seeking help to get food before her body was discovered.

The development follows earlier revelations by relatives that Keige had been battling a severe medical condition and major depression in the period leading up to her disappearance.

It is not clear what prompted her condition. It could be family or workplace.

Police have since begun recording statements from family members to establish her state of mind and reconstruct the events preceding her death.

Investigators say all possible angles remain open as they await toxicology and other laboratory results from the Government Chemist, which are expected to provide further insight into the circumstances surrounding her death.

The family said they are not ready to discuss the matter for now.

The Law Society of Kenya President Charles Kanjama said that the mysterious death of Kiege amounts to attacks on the legal profession and threaten the security of all advocates.

He said that a multi-agency investigative team, comprising the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and other teams, should be established to probe the matter.

LSK wants a comprehensive forensic audit of all contested land acquisition and alienation matters handled by the KFS legal department to determine if Keige’s death was connected to her official duties and to identify those involved.

It also wants “Immediate security interventions and institutional protection for Advocates serving in public institutions and regulatory bodies whose work exposes them to threats from criminal syndicates, corrupt networks and other unlawful actors,” read the statement in part.

In the meantime, LSK has announced a Nationwide Advocates’ March for Justice set for Friday, July 10, to honour their slain colleagues.

All participants will assemble at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi from 9:00 am and have been requested to be formally dressed and to wear a purple ribbon.

“The Society calls upon every advocate, judicial officer, law student and every person who believes in justice to stand with the Bar on this solemn occasion,” the statement added.

Another lawyer was earlier in the week found dead in his compound in Athi River. The police are investigating the case.