Stassi Schroeder Siblings: The Private Lives of the Actress’ Siblings

Stassi Schroeder is an American television personality, podcast host, author and actress known for her role in Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules.

She is a New York Times Bestselling author with books like Next Level Basic and Off with My Head.

Schroeder hosts the podcast Straight Up with Stassi and is married to Beau Clark, with whom she has two children.

Despite her success, she faced controversy and was fired from Bravo in 2020 due to racially insensitive comments.

Schroeder continues to engage her audience through various media platforms like podcasts and social media endorsements.

Siblings

Schroeder has a younger sister, but not much is publicly known about her.

Her sister has largely stayed out of the spotlight compared to Stassi’s high-profile reality TV career.

Nikolai Schroeder is Stassi’s younger brother. He has made occasional appearances on Vanderpump Rules alongside his sister.

Hunter Schroeder is Stassi’s other younger brother.

Like Nikolai, he has made brief cameos on Vanderpump Rules but has maintained a relatively low profile compared to his famous sister.

Career

Schroeder first appeared on television in 2005 on The Amazing Race with her family.

However, her breakthrough came in 2010 when she joined the cast of Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules, a reality show centered around the staff at Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurants.

Schroeder’s role on the show showcased her personal growth and relationships over several seasons.

In addition to reality TV, he has explored acting, landing a role in the TV movie, Sharknado: The 4th Awakens, and making guest appearances on shows like Summer House.

Schroeder is also a successful author, with books like Next Level Basic and Off with My Head becoming New York Times bestsellers.

She further engages her audience through her popular podcast Straight Up with Stassi, where she discusses a range of lifestyle and pop culture topics.

Beyond entertainment, Schroeder has ventured into entrepreneurship by launching her own wine collaboration called Potion and co-hosting a parenting podcast with her husband, Beau Clark.

She is also active as a social media influencer, partnering with various brands for sponsored content and endorsements.

Personal life

Schroeder is married to Beau Clark, an actor and casting advertiser.

The couple met in 2017 and got married in a small ceremony in September 2020.

They have two children together, a daughter named Hartford Charlie Rose, born on January 7, 2021 and a son named Messer Rhys, born on September 7, 2023.