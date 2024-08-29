State House Denies President Ruto Called Lawyer Morara Kebaso

State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed has denied claims that President William Ruto offered a job to the outspoken lawyer Morara Kebaso.

Kebaso has recently gained popularity for traveling across the country to fact-check government projects.

During an appearance on Citizen TV’s JKLive Show on Wednesday, Kebaso claimed that the President had reached out to him with a job offer after his critical assessments of government projects started gaining significant attention on social media.

Kebaso shared with show host Jeff Koinange that Ruto’s team initially contacted him, and later, the President himself called to offer him a prestigious job.

“Initially, I had calls from people around the President. Then eventually I got a call from the President. I spoke to him very respectfully because he is our President and he has been given that mandate by the people,” said Kebaso.

Kebaso stated, “Whatever I was offered, I refused. I believe the government is overcrowded. There are already enough people there, and as a person of integrity, I know that if I joined, I would likely become corrupt.”

He further explained, “There’s too much pressure to engage in corruption and to divert funds to certain individuals. Working in such an environment would depress me. I’d rather stay at my furniture shop and focus on my own business.”

However, Mohamed called in live during the show and dismissed Kebaso’s claim, describing it as a mere figment of his imagination.

The State House Spokesperson also praised Kebaso for his efforts in holding the government accountable but urged him to conduct his activities with honesty.

Mohamed noted that most of the projects Kebaso identified as stalled or incomplete were initiated under the previous administration. However, he emphasized that President Ruto is committed to completing them regardless.

“It’s unbelievable; I’m shocked by what Morara is saying. I don’t understand why he would lie on national TV about receiving a call from the President. It’s ridiculous that I even need to respond to this. For the record, such a call never happened; it’s a figment of his imagination,” he stated.

He added, “What Morara and many Kenyans are doing is commendable—it’s a vital part of accountability, and the President welcomes it. That’s what democracy is all about. However, while discussing democracy and holding the government accountable, it’s crucial to do so truthfully.”

Mohamed added, “I’ve addressed this with Morara before. He’s echoing what was outlined in the Kenya Kwanza manifesto: that the President promised to complete stalled projects, including roads. Most of these projects were launched and construction began long before President Ruto took office. The issues began then, but as a responsible President, Ruto is committed to doing what should have been done. He made a promise and he will fulfill it.”

In response, Kebaso stood by his claim that the President had contacted him, suggesting that perhaps Mohamed is not fully aware of his boss’s personal phone conversations.

He dismissed the matter as minor and urged Mohamed to address more significant issues, such as his investigations into government projects where billions in public funds were allegedly misappropriated.

Kebaso remarked, “When it comes to truth, my record speaks for itself. Everything I’ve reported to Kenyans has proven accurate, and even Hussein has not been able to disprove any of the projects I’ve investigated across the 19 counties.”

He continued, “I’m curious why Hussein claims to know who the President does or does not call. He should ask the President directly. I never said I spoke with Hussein Mohamed; I said I spoke with the President.”