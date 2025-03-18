Stefanie Dolson Siblings: All About Courtney, Ashley and Jake Dolson

Stefanie Dolson is an American professional basketball player known for her versatility and longevity in the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA).

She plays as a center for the Washington Mystics, having been selected sixth overall by the Mystics in the 2014 WNBA Draft.

Raised in a supportive family in Slate Hill, New York, Stefanie’s journey to becoming a two-time WNBA All-Star and Olympic gold medalist began at Minisink Valley High School, where she honed her skills before excelling at the University of Connecticut (UConn).

Beyond her athletic achievements, Stefanie is celebrated for her vibrant personality, advocacy for mental health and body positivity, and her close-knit family ties, which have been a cornerstone of her personal and professional life.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Stefanie is the youngest of four siblings, raised by parents Stephen and Kristal Dolson in a household that fostered both athleticism and emotional support.

Her older siblings include two sisters, Courtney Dolson and Ashley Dolson, and a brother, Jake Dolson.

While none of her siblings pursued basketball at the professional level, they played significant roles in Stefanie’s development and remain integral to her life.

Career

Stefanie first gained prominence at Minisink Valley High School, where she led her team to three consecutive Section 9 championships and set school records with over 1,900 points and 1,000 rebounds.

Her success earned her a scholarship to UConn, where she played from 2010 to 2014 under legendary coach Geno Auriemma.

At UConn, Stefanie was a key contributor to two consecutive NCAA Championships in 2013 and 2014, showcasing her ability as a dominant center with a soft shooting touch and strong defensive presence.

Entering the WNBA in 2014 with the Washington Mystics, Stefanie quickly established herself, earning All-Rookie Team honors in her debut season.

She was traded to the Chicago Sky in 2017, where she spent five seasons, becoming a fan favorite and earning her first All-Star selection in 2017.

Her career took a significant turn in 2021 when she won her first WNBA Championship with the Sky, defeating the Phoenix Mercury in the Finals.

In 2022, she signed with the New York Liberty, and in 2024, she returned to the Mystics, bringing her veteran leadership to a young roster.

Internationally, Stefanie has excelled in 3×3 basketball, winning gold medals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and the 2023 FIBA 3×3 World Cup, leveraging her size and skill in the fast-paced format.

She has also played overseas in countries like Poland, Italy, Russia, and China, enhancing her global reputation.

Off the court, Stefanie’s advocacy for mental health and her openness about her ADHD diagnosis have made her a relatable and inspiring figure in the sport.

Accolades

At UConn, she was named to the 2014 NCAA Final Four All-Tournament Team and earned AAC Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2014, alongside being selected to the All-AAC First Team.

Her senior year saw her recognized as an AP Second-Team All-American and the recipient of the Senior CLASS Award, reflecting her academic and athletic achievements.

She graduated with a degree in communication sciences, underscoring her commitment to education.

In the WNBA, Stefanie has been selected as an All-Star twice (2017, 2022) and was named to the 2014 All-Rookie Team, marking a strong start to her professional career.

Her 2021 WNBA Championship with the Chicago Sky remains a career highlight, complemented by her consistent performance as a reliable center, averaging a career-high 11.3 points per game in 2020 and shooting a league-leading 48.9% from three-point range in 2022 with the Liberty.

Internationally, her 3×3 achievements are standout, including the 2020 Olympic gold medal with Team USA, where she averaged 6.2 points and 3.8 rebounds per game, and the 2023 FIBA 3×3 World Cup gold, where she was named MVP after leading the U.S. to an undefeated run.

High school honors include being named a 2010 McDonald’s All-American and the Gatorade New York Player of the Year.