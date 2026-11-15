Stella Mwangi Wins Inaugural KCB Group CEO Golf Series in Nyeri

Stella Mwangi emerged as the overall winner of the inaugural KCB Group CEO Golf Series held at Nyeri Golf Club, after carding 40 Stableford points in a tournament that attracted 178 golfers.

The handicap 8 golfer edged out handicap 7 Daniel Weru on countback to claim the top honours. Mwangi also secured the ladies’ longest drive title.

Other winners included Daisy Mumbi, who took the overall ladies’ title with 38 Stableford points, while Vinesh Shah won the men’s Division Two category with 50 net points. Catherine Nganga claimed the ladies’ Division Two title with 41 points.

In Division Three, John Nduru won the men’s category with 42 net points, while Linet Murage took the ladies’ title with 43 points. Richard Kibicho claimed the gross winner’s title with a score of 73, while Timothy Kuria was named sponsor winner with 36 points.

Speaking during the prize-giving ceremony, KCB Group CEO Paul Russo said the golf series is designed to bring customers, partners and the wider golfing fraternity together while strengthening relationships beyond the boardroom. He also highlighted the economic and sporting potential of Nyeri and the role of Nyeri Golf Club in supporting the local economy.

The KCB Group CEO Golf Series will move to other regions, including Nairobi, the Rift Valley and Lower Eastern. The second leg is scheduled for December 12, 2026, at Thika Sports Club.