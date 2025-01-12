Rotary International President Urchick Arrives In Kenya For African Magic Tour 2025

Rotary International President Stephanie Urchick is set to land in Kenya on Sunday, January 12, 2025, as part of her African Magic Tour 2025.

The tour includes visits to five key African nations: Uganda, Kenya, Senegal, Tunisia, and Egypt.

She is expected to arrive at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) at 1:35 p.m., following her visit to Uganda.

During her time in Kenya, Stephanie will be hosted by Rotary District 9212, which encompasses Kenya, Ethiopia, South Sudan, and Eritrea.

Her visit marks the first by a Rotary International President since Shekhar Mehta’s trip in September 2021.

President Stephanie is expected to announce Rotary’s continued support for impactful projects benefiting thousands of Kenyan families.

Rotary District 9212 currently oversees grants worth $6 million across its four countries.

Dr. Joe Kamau, Rotary District 9212 Governor, highlighted a flagship initiative aimed at improving maternal and child health in Kenya.

“As Rotary District 9212 celebrates 100 years of impactful service in Africa, we aim to mark this milestone with a flagship project dedicated to improving maternal and child health at Pumwani Maternity Hospital in Nairobi as a national pilot,” Dr. Kamau stated.

Stephanie Urchick Activities in Kenya

Stephanie’s itinerary includes a meeting with senior Kenyan government officials on Monday, January 13, 2025, followed by participation in a medical camp at Pumwani Maternity Hospital.

This camp is part of a 24-month partnership between Rotary District 9212 and the Rotary Action Group for Family Health & AIDS Prevention (RFHA).

In addition to Pumwani, Rotary Family Health Days (RFHD) will be held at six other locations across Kenya: Kogelo Health Centre (Siaya), Gichuru Dispensary (Kiambu), Transmara West Sub County Hospital (Narok), Embu Level V Hospital (Embu), Mukurweini Hospital (Nyeri), and Makongeni Health Centre (Thika).

On Tuesday, January 14, Stephanie will experience Kenya’s renowned tourism, including a game drive at Nairobi National Park, a visit to the Giraffe Centre, and a taste of Kenyan cuisine at The Carnivore.

That evening, she will attend a Rotary Foundation dinner to celebrate its achievements in Kenya.

Rotary’s Impact in Kenya

Rotary District 9212 has made significant contributions to transformative projects in Kenya, focusing on various sectors to improve lives. One of the notable initiatives is the ICT and digital literacy programs implemented in Kangemi (Tenderfoot) and Tatu City, which aim to bridge the digital divide and enhance access to technology.

In the area of maternal and child health, Rotary has introduced impactful programs such as Baby Mwanzo in Mukuru slums, addressing critical healthcare needs for mothers and children in vulnerable communities. Additionally, the organization has undertaken the upgrading of Pumwani Maternity Hospital, with renovations estimated to cost approximately Ksh 100 million, to enhance healthcare delivery for expectant mothers.

Rotary has also championed blood donation campaigns, securing Ksh 10 million for these efforts and allocating Ksh 150 million for the construction and equipping of two new blood banks. This initiative is vital for improving access to life-saving blood supplies.

Environmental conservation is another priority, with a tree-planting initiative in collaboration with the State Department for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET). This project aims to plant one million trees within six months, contributing to Kenya’s reforestation goals.

Furthermore, Rotary has supported differently abled individuals through the Rotary Sunshine Rally. This national initiative, which has been active since 1980, provides essential resources and creates opportunities for persons with disabilities to thrive.

Rotary International, with a membership of 1.4 million across 36,000 clubs worldwide, is committed to addressing community challenges through humanitarian, educational, and cultural initiatives.