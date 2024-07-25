Stephen Jackson, a former professional basketball player, has a net worth of $20 million. During his career, Jackson played for several NBA teams from 2000 to 2014. He won an NBA championship with the San Antonio Spurs in 2003 and gained notoriety in late 2004 for his involvement in the infamous “Malice at the Palace” brawl during a game in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Stephen Jackson Net Worth $20 Million Date of Birth April 5, 1978 Place of Birth Houston, Texas Nationality American Profession Professional Basketball Player

Stephen Jackson Salary

Throughout his NBA career, Stephen Jackson earned $68.6 million in salary.

Early Life

Stephen Jackson was born on April 5, 1978, in Houston, Texas, and grew up in Port Arthur. Raised by his single mother, Judyette, Jackson worked as a dishwasher and busboy at his grandfather’s soul food restaurant during his teenage years. Tragically, his half-brother, Donald Buckner, was killed in a violent attack around this time.

Also Read: What Is Steffi Graf’s Net Worth?

Jackson attended Lincoln High School, where he led the basketball team to a state championship in his junior year. For his senior year, he transferred to Oak Hill Academy in Virginia and was named a McDonald’s All-American. Due to low SAT and ACT scores, Jackson attended Butler County Community College in Kansas for one semester.

Start of Professional Basketball Career

Before the 1997 NBA draft, Jackson played in several pickup games with the Phoenix Suns, ultimately being drafted by the team. However, he was waived by the Suns in October 1997. Jackson then played for the CBA’s La Crosse Bobcats, appearing in six games over two seasons, and for the NBL’s Sydney Kings. He also played professionally in Venezuela and the Dominican Republic.

New Jersey Nets

Jackson made his official NBA debut in the 2000-01 season with the New Jersey Nets, appearing in 77 games and averaging 8.2 points per game.

San Antonio Spurs, 2001-2003

Jackson signed with the San Antonio Spurs for the 2001-02 season, but injuries marred his first year. He performed much better in his second season, averaging 11.8 points and 3.6 rebounds per game in 80 games. Jackson was integral in the Spurs’ 2003 playoff run, averaging 12.8 points per game as the team won its second NBA championship.

Atlanta Hawks

Following the 2002-03 season, Jackson signed a two-year contract with the Atlanta Hawks. He had his best career season, averaging 18.1 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. In a March game against the Washington Wizards, Jackson scored a career-best 42 points.

Indiana Pacers

After the 2003-04 season, Jackson was traded to the Indiana Pacers. He averaged 18.7 points and 4.9 rebounds per game in his first season. However, Jackson was involved in the “Malice at the Palace” brawl, leading to a 30-game suspension, probation, a $250 fine, and mandatory anger management classes and community service. Despite these setbacks, he led the Pacers in the 2005 playoffs with an average of 16.1 points per game. In the 2005-06 season, he averaged 16.4 points per game in 81 games.

Golden State Warriors

In early 2007, Jackson was traded to the Golden State Warriors. He helped the team reach the playoffs, where they were defeated by the Utah Jazz in the Conference Semifinals. In the 2007-08 season, Jackson averaged 20.1 points per game. The following season, he notched his first career triple-double and recorded career-high averages of 5.1 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game. His season ended early due to a foot injury and surgery.

Charlotte Bobcats

Jackson was traded to the Charlotte Bobcats in late 2009. Early the next year, he set a Bobcats franchise record with 43 points in a game against the Houston Rockets. Alongside forward Gerald Wallace, Jackson helped lead the team to its first playoff appearance. In the 2010-11 season, he achieved the first triple-double in Bobcats history.

Milwaukee Bucks

In mid-2011, Jackson was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks. His tenure was short, marked by injuries and clashes with coach Scott Skiles. He was traded back to the Warriors in March 2012.

San Antonio Spurs, 2012-2013

Without playing a game for the Warriors, Jackson was traded back to the Spurs in 2012. The Spurs had a terrific 2012-13 season, reaching the Conference Finals. Jackson was waived by the team in spring 2013.

Los Angeles Clippers

In late 2013, Jackson signed with the Los Angeles Clippers. However, he performed poorly and was waived in early 2014 after averaging a career-low 1.7 points per game in nine games. Jackson retired from the NBA in the summer of 2015.

Big3

In 2017, Jackson joined the Big3 basketball league, playing alongside Chauncey Billups with the Killer 3s. In 2021, he became the head coach of the team Trilogy, leading them to consecutive Big3 championships in 2021 and 2022.

Legal Issues

Jackson has had legal troubles beyond the “Malice at the Palace” brawl. In 2006, he was involved in an altercation at a strip club in Indianapolis and fired several gunshots. He was charged with criminal recklessness, battery, and disorderly conduct, receiving one year of probation, a $5,000 fine, and community service.

Activism and Charity

During his 2007-08 NBA season suspension, Jackson performed community service, organizing events for children. He participated in a Silence the Violence rally, raised funds for the Show Me campaign, and established the Stephen Jackson Academy of Art, Science, and Technology in Port Arthur, Texas. He later became a prominent activist in the Black Lives Matter movement, speaking at a protest rally in Minnesota for his late friend George Floyd.

Personal Life

Jackson was previously engaged to Imani Showalter, with whom he has two children. He has multiple other children from other relationships. In early 2021, Jackson converted to Islam.

Stephen Jackson Net Worth

Stephen Jackson net worth is $20 million.