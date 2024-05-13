Steve Buscemi Punched While Walking Street In New York

Actor Steve Buscemi was injured in a random attack by a passer-by in New York City, his publicist said.

The Boardwalk Empire and Reservoir Dogs actor needed hospital treatment to his face after a “random act of violence” in Manhattan, his publicist said. He suffered bruises and a bloody eye.

Police said they responded to an emergency call on Wednesday about a 66-year-old man being punched in the face.

A description of the suspect and his photograph were released by police.

He was wearing a dark-coloured baseball cap, blue T-shirt, black trousers and white trainers and was carrying a bag.

Buscemi was attacked in Midtown at around 11:48 ET (15:48 GMT) on 8 May near 369 Third Ave.

He was taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment of bruising, swelling and bleeding to his left eye

“Steve Buscemi was… another victim of a random act of violence in the city,” the statement read.

“He is OK and appreciates everyone’s well wishes, though incredibly sad for everyone that this has happened to [him] while also walking the streets of New York.”

One witness told the New York Post he saw the actor seem to “trip and fall backwards” in the assault before he got up and ran off.

There have been reports of random attacks in the city and hundreds of National Guard troops were deployed in March to the subway to address high-profile incidents of violence.

However, official figures suggest overall crime in New York City has fallen year on year.

Buscemi is a New Yorker who once worked as a firefighter. His portrayal of a corrupt Atlantic City politician leading a double life during Prohibition in the hit HBO series Boardwalk Empire won him a Golden Globe award.

By BBC News