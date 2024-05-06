Steve Kerr, a former NBA player turned successful coach, has cemented his legacy in the basketball world with a net worth of $65 million and an annual salary of $17.5 million. From his illustrious playing career to his remarkable coaching achievements, Kerr’s journey is a testament to his dedication, resilience, and strategic prowess.

Steve Kerr Net Worth $65 Million Date of Birth September 27, 1965 Place of Birth in Beirut, Lebanon Nationality American Profession Basketball player, Media Personality, Basketball Coach

Early Life

Born on September 27, 1965, in Beirut, Lebanon, Kerr’s upbringing was marked by tragedy and triumph. Despite the loss of his father to an act of terrorism, Kerr’s passion for basketball propelled him to success. Excelling in collegiate basketball at the University of Arizona, Kerr’s talent earned him a spot on the USA Basketball team, where he won a gold medal at the 1986 FIBA World Championship. His journey continued as he embarked on a professional career in the NBA, playing for teams like the Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers, Chicago Bulls, and San Antonio Spurs.

Steve Kerr Coaching Contracts and Salary

Throughout his NBA playing career, Kerr earned approximately $15.8 million in total earnings. Transitioning to coaching, Kerr signed lucrative contracts that further bolstered his financial standing. His initial five-year, $25 million deal with the Golden State Warriors laid the foundation for his coaching success.

Also Read: Sasha Grey Net Worth

Kerr’s strategic acumen and leadership skills propelled the Warriors to four NBA Championships, solidifying his status as one of the most successful coaches in league history. In February 2024, Kerr inked a groundbreaking two-year, $35 million contract, making him the highest-paid NBA coach of all time at that point.

Post-NBA

Following his retirement from playing, Kerr seamlessly transitioned into broadcasting and executive roles, showcasing his versatility and expertise beyond the court. As a broadcast analyst for Turner Network Television (TNT) and a commentator for Yahoo!, Kerr continued to make an impact in the basketball world. Additionally, his foray into team management as the General Manager of the Phoenix Suns demonstrated his business acumen and leadership capabilities.

Personal Life

Outside of basketball, Kerr’s personal life reflects his commitment to family and community. Married to his college sweetheart, Margo, since 1990, Kerr prioritizes family values amidst his professional endeavors. His real estate investments, including a $7.35 million home in San Francisco’s prestigious Presidio Heights neighborhood, underscore his penchant for luxury living and astute financial decisions.

Steve Kerr Net Worth

Steve Kerr net worth is $65 million.