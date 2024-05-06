fbpx
    Steve Harvey Net Worth

    Harvey, renowned comedian, show host, and entrepreneur, has carved an illustrious career spanning decades, amassing a staggering net worth of $200 million. From humble beginnings to becoming a household name, Harvey’s journey is a testament to his talent, hard work, and business acumen.

    Steve Harvey Net Worth $200 Million
    Date of Birth January 17, 1957
    Place of Birth Welch, West Virginia
    Nationality American
    Profession Actor, Comedian, Entertainer, Film Producer, Screenwriter, Radio Personality, Author, TV Personality, Television Producer

    Early Life

    Born Broderick Stephen Harvey on January 17, 1957, in Welch, West Virginia, Harvey’s path to success was paved with challenges. Despite facing adversity, including a period of homelessness, Harvey persevered, honing his comedic skills and eventually making his mark in the entertainment industry. His breakthrough came with hosting gigs on shows like “It’s Showtime at the Apollo” and the iconic “The Steve Harvey Show,” which catapulted him to fame in the late 1990s.

    Hosting and Entertainment

    Harvey’s hosting prowess shines through in his roles on hit game shows like “Family Feud” and its spin-off “Celebrity Family Feud.” His infectious charisma and witty banter with contestants have endeared him to audiences worldwide. Beyond television, Harvey has made significant contributions to the film industry, starring in acclaimed movies such as “The Fighting Temptations” and “Love Don’t Cost a Thing.”

    Steve Harvey Books

    Harvey’s entrepreneurial spirit extends beyond the entertainment realm. He’s authored several bestselling books, including “Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man,” which inspired a successful film adaptation.

    Additionally, Harvey ventured into online dating with the launch of the site Delightful and co-created the hit show “Little Big Shots” alongside Ellen DeGeneres. His production company, Steven Harvey Global, oversees various business endeavors, including the Sand and Soul Festival and international versions of “Family Feud.”

    Philanthropy

    Harvey’s commitment to giving back is evident in his philanthropic endeavors. Alongside his wife, Marjorie Bridges, he founded The Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation, focusing on youth education and empowerment. Harvey’s partnerships with organizations like Kent State University and Walt Disney World Resort underscore his dedication to supporting education and mentorship initiatives.

    Real Estate

    Harvey’s real estate portfolio reflects his penchant for luxury living. From his opulent mansions in Beverly Hills and Atlanta to his lavish properties in Dallas and Chicago, Harvey’s residences epitomize his success and penchant for elegance. His acquisitions, including Tyler Perry’s former mansion in Atlanta, underscore his penchant for prestigious properties.

    Steve Harvey Net Worth 2024

    Steve Harvey net worth is $200 million.

