Stock theft suspect dies by suicide at Katito police cells, Kisumu

Police and officials from the Independent Policing Oversight Authority are investigating a suicide incident that happened at the Katito police cells, Kisumu County.

Police at the station said they were alerted about the commotion that came from the cell on June 13 at about 10 am.

It was then that they discovered that a suspect had hanged himself on the grills of the cells.

The deceased, identified as Calvin Omondi Owuor had been brought there over claims of stock theft.

He had used his vest to hang himself on the grill. The vest was tied around his neck, police said.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.

This comes days after another suspect died by suicide at the Ukwala police cells, Siaya County.

The incident happened on June 10 in the morning.

The body of Joseph Otieno Oduor alias Sande, 26 was found hanging in the toilet.

He had been arrested following the issuance of a warrant by a court in the area.

He had been accused of defilement. Police said he hanged himself in a toilet at the cells using his own shirt.

Police said the body was found hanging on a metal water pipe with his shirt around his neck.

The family said the man was suicidal, as he had attempted the same in the past.

Senior police visited the scene as part of the probe into the incident.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.

This comes in the wake of the death of teacher Albert Ojwang at the Central police station cells in Nairobi.

There is pressure for action after it emerged Ojwang was clobbered and strangled.

Five police officers who were on duty when the incident happened have been interdicted pending investigations into the same. Two of them have been arrested over the saga.

An autopsy conducted on the body ruled out the possibility the deceased had self-inflicted injuries.

The matter is under active probe so far.

Such cases where suspects die in police custody are usually handled by IPOA.

Ojwang was a teacher based in Voi. He had traveled home in Homabay for the weekend when the incident happened.

He and co-accused Kelvin Moinde faced charges of publishing false information about Deputy Inspector General Eliud Lagat, who had lodged the complaint.

Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions subsequently announced there was no sufficient evidence to charge Moinde.